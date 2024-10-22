2024 Medal of Bravery Recipients Honoured

CANADA, October 22 - Eight Nova Scotians, including one who lost his life in an act of heroism, were awarded the Province’s highest recognition for bravery at a ceremony held today, October 22, in Halifax.

Premier Tim Houston awarded the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery to:

Carl Comeau, Church Point

Carl Deveau, Saulnierville

Terrence Leblanc, Saulnierville

Kevin Corkum, Middle LaHave

Conor Scott, Dartmouth

Nicholas (Nick) Holland, Ellershouse (posthumously)

Bruce Lake, Hilden

Alexander (Alex) Munroe, Windsor Junction.

“As a province, we have faced a number of challenges in the last few years, including devastating wildfires and extreme flooding. As Nova Scotians, we pull together and we watch out for one another,” said Premier Houston. “These recipients embody the spirit of what it means to be part of a community. On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to recognize and thank them for acting selflessly and going above and beyond.”

The medal is awarded to Nova Scotians who have risked their lives protecting the lives or property of others, beyond what is expected of them in the course of duty.

The recipients and their acts of bravery:

On June 14, 2023, off-duty paramedic Carl Comeau called 911 after he came across a house fire in St. Bernard, Digby County. When paramedics Carl Deveau and Terrence Leblanc arrived, the three made the quick decision to enter the burning home. Sadly, the woman they tried to save did not survive.

On May 28, 2023, a large wildfire spread quickly through Hammonds Plains and Upper Tantallon. As residents evacuated, Halifax Regional Fire Capt. Kevin Corkum and firefighter Conor Scott drove back into the evacuated area through the intense blaze and rescued a man from his home.

On July 22, 2023, Nicholas Holland and three others were driving through heavy rainfall along Highway 14 near Brooklyn. Hants County, when their vehicle was swept away and filled with water. Mr. Holland freed the people trapped inside. Two were later rescued by first responders. Tragically, Mr. Holland and the fourth person, a youth, did not survive.

On August 19, 2023, off-duty Truro police officer Bruce Lake was hiking with friends in New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park when they noticed a young woman in a river struggling. Mr. Lake dove into the strong current and pulled the woman safely to shore.

On March 6, 2023, Alex Munroe’s two younger brothers were playing in the snow in their front yard when a dog attacked one of the children. As Alex, age 13 at the time, and his mother ran to help the boys, the dog also attacked his mother. Alex fearlessly fended off the dog, helped his family get to safety and called 911, saving his family from a potentially fatal attack.

Quotes:

“Today, we recognize eight Nova Scotians from our own communities who, when faced with challenging and dangerous circumstances, responded without hesitation to try and help others. I applaud their actions and I am inspired by their heroism.”

— Barbara Adams, Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Quick Facts:

this was the 14th provincial ceremony recognizing people who have risked their own lives to help others; awards were paused in 2020 because of COVID-19

since 2008, 55 brave Nova Scotians, including today’s recipients, have received the award

Additional Resources:

Information on medal recipients and how to nominate a brave Nova Scotian is available at: https://novascotia.ca/bravery

Other than cropping, CNS photos are not to be altered in any way.