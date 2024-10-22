2024 Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery Award Ceremony

CANADA, October 22 - From left, Premier Tim Houston; 2024 Medal of Bravery recipients Carl Comeau of Church Point, Carl Deveau of Saulnierville and Terrence Leblanc of Saulnierville; and Tom Steele, Chair, Medal of Bravery Advisory Committee, in the Red Chamber at Province House in Halifax, today, October 22. (Communications Nova Scotia)

