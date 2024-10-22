DSS Urges SNAP Recipients to Take Steps to Prevent Stolen Benefits

October 22, 2024- The Department of Social Services (DSS) urges SNAP recipients to take immediate steps to protect their benefits from phishing and potential electronic scams which can wipe cards of their funds used to supplement the monthly household budgets of more than 277,000 households in South Carolina.

SNAP theft and fraud is not just occurring in South Carolina but around the country. South Carolina SNAP recipients are encouraged to protect their SNAP information and EBT benefits in the following ways:

Use Connect EBT on your mobile device . When using an app to access your benefits on a mobile device, be sure to use the official app for South Carolina DSS SNAP customers, which is Connect EBT. The South Carolina EBT Cardholder Portal can be accessed via the following URL: https://www.connectebt.com. The Connect EBT mobile app can found in the APP store for Android or iPhone. Unofficial apps are prevalent on app stores for both Apple and Android products and use of an unapproved third party app may expose your SNAP account information and EBT card number to thieves.

SNAP clients who believe their benefits were electronically stolen should immediately report the loss to local law enforcement, and recipients should call the 24-hour toll-free customer service line at 1-800-554-5268 to cancel their EBT card and protect their benefits.

In addition to reporting the theft to local law enforcement and cancelling the current EBT card, SNAP households who know their SNAP benefits were stolen should click here to download an Affidavit of Stolen SNAP Benefits form and submit the completed form to their local DSS County office.

SNAP recipients who discover their benefits have been electronically stolen have 30 days from the date they discovered the benefits were stolen to request replacement benefits. The use of federal dollars to replace SNAP benefits stolen via card skimming, cloning, and other similar methods of fraud will be available until December 20th, 2024, or unless Congress takes further legislative action to continue to federally fund the replacement benefit program.

You can find additional information concerning stolen SNAP benefits here.

