Upper Salmon River Fall 2024 Steelhead Fishing Update (10-22-2024)

Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 13 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 19 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 also averaged 19 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 averaged 11 hours per steelhead caught.

River conditions changed throughout the week but remained good overall, especially over the weekend. On Sunday, the Upper Salmon River had clear visibility in all areas, and water temperatures were in the mid-40s. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,080 cfs through the town of Salmon, ID which is 83 percent of average for today’s date.