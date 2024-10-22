Sports Legends John Stockton, Clint Didier, and Ken Ruettgers to Join Fundraiser Benefiting REACT19 at Calvary Spokane

Legends Supporting the Injured

John Stockton, Clint Didier, and Ken Ruettgers to Headline Star-Studded REACT19 Fundraiser in Spokane with In-Person and Virtual Attendance Options

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Spokane Fundraiser benefiting REACT19 just got even bigger!

REACT19 is excited to announce that NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton and former NFL stars Clint Didier and Ken Ruettgers will be joining the event on October 25, 2024, at Calvary Spokane. This rare appearance by three sports legends is set to make this already incredible night one to remember.

REACT19 is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those impacted by adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. The event will feature live musical performances by former Pussycat Dolls performer Jessica Sutta, The Gary Kyle Band, and a world renown symphony quartet, alongside thought-provoking discussions from medical professionals like Dr. Ryan Cole about the science behind vaccine reactions.

A VIP meet-and-greet and a silent auction showcasing exclusive art and sports memorabilia will give every participant the opportunity to take home a memorable piece of the event.

Event Details:

Date: October 25, 2024

Location: Calvary Spokane, 511 W Hastings Rd, Spokane, WA

Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM

In addition to attending in person, REACT19 is pleased to offer virtual tickets, allowing supporters from around the country and world to tune in and be part of this monumental event from the comfort of their own homes. Virtual attendees will have access to the full program, including the keynote speakers and live performances.

Ticketing Information:

VIP Meet and Greet

General Admission

Sponsorships

ALL ARE AVAILABLE AT: https://bit.ly/spokanefundraiser

Virtual tickets can be purchased at the same link, offering a front-row seat to the event no matter your location.

“This event is not just about raising funds—it's about raising awareness and showing support for those who need it most,” said Jessica Moon - REACT19 Advisory Board Member. “Having icons like John Stockton, Clint Didier, and Ken Ruettgers join us makes it an even more meaningful night for the injured who often feel desperately alone.”

Join us for an evening of music, art, science, and sports, all united for a common cause. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness an inspiring night as we gather to provide hope to the COVID vaccine injured.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Moon

Event Coordinator/Advisory Board Member

(360) 265-8881

Jessica.moon@react19.org

About REACT19:

REACT19 is a non-profit organization committed to advancing research, awareness, and support for individuals affected by adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Through outreach, education, and advocacy, REACT19 provides hope and resources to those impacted.

