Country Singer/Song Writer Gary Kyle and the Kin to Headline REACT19 Fundraiser Event in Spokane, WA

Gary Kyle and the Kin Live!

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Kyle and the Kin, one of country music’s rising talents and a Texas favorite, will be performing at a special fundraising event for REACT19 in Spokane, WA, on October 25th at Calvary Spokane. This exciting night of live music and entertainment will raise funds to support REACT19's CAREfund, a medical grant program for individuals suffering from vaccine injuries.

In addition to the live performance, the event will feature a VIP Meet-and-Greet with the band and a silent auction offering rare art and sports memorabilia. General admission and virtual live-stream tickets are available, allowing supporters across the globe to participate. Tickets are on sale now—VIP, general admission, and virtual tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/Spokanefundraiser.

All event proceeds will go directly towards REACT19’s CAREfund.

Additional event details:

• 4 PM VIP Meet & Greet with Hors D'oeuvres

• 5 PM Doors Open to the Public & Silent Auction Begins

• 6 PM Live Entertainment

• Tickets: $150 VIP, $50 General Admission, $17.76 In-home Live Stream

• Sponsorship packages are also available for purchase here: https://bit.ly/Spokanefundraiser

About REACT19:

REACT19 is a science-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial, physical, and emotional support to those suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries worldwide. Its mission is to bring healing to moms, dads, friends, and loved ones who are facing life-altering side effects from the COVID vaccine. REACT19 works to build bridges between patients and research institutions to develop a better understanding of vaccine complications.

For more information, visit https://react19.org.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enjoy a great night of music while supporting a vital cause.

The Realities of Vaccine Injury

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.