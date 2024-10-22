Texas Dominates As America’s Jobs Engine

TEXAS, October 22 - October 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated hardworking Texans and Texas employers on leading all states for jobs created over the last 12 months following the release of employment data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Texas added 327,400 nonfarm jobs from September 2023 to September 2024 — by far the most in the nation.



“Texas continues to dominate as America’s jobs engine,” said Governor Abbott. “America's leading businesses are fleeing the stranglehold of over-regulation in other states for the competitive business advantages found only in Texas. With the Best Business Climate in the nation and a highly skilled, diverse, and growing workforce, businesses and entrepreneurs find the freedom to innovate and grow in Texas. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before in our state’s history, expanding economic opportunity for more Texas families. Working together, we will build a bigger, better Texas for all.”



Today’s BLS employment release follows Governor Abbott’s announcement on Friday celebrating the unrivaled strength of the Texas economy following the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of September employment data showing Texas grew jobs at a faster rate than the U.S. as a whole over the last 12 months. Texas also set new record highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force. Through September, Texas has added more than 2.4 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.