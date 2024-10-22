U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Anthony D’Esposito for New York’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Anthony D’Esposito to represent New York’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce proudly endorses Congressman Anthony D’Esposito for reelection in New York’s 4th Congressional District. Congressman D’Esposito has consistently demonstrated his commitment to advancing pro-business policies that foster economic growth, create jobs, and support small businesses in Nassau County,” said Nick Vaugh, Director of the Eastern Region for U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “His leadership in reducing regulatory burdens, advocating for infrastructure improvements, and promoting a competitive business environment has been instrumental in driving progress throughout the district and nation. We are confident he will continue to be a tireless advocate for the business community, and we look forward to his continued efforts to ensure economic prosperity throughout the nation.”

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This support reflects our shared commitment to fostering a strong business environment in Nassau County,” said Representative D’Esposito. “Together, we have worked to advance policies that support local businesses, create jobs, and drive economic growth. I look forward to continuing our partnership with the U.S. Chamber to ensure that Nassau County remains a hub for innovation and opportunity."

