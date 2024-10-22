*Updated Video and Photos* MPD Searching for a Suspect in Northwest Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a robbery suspect.
On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at approximately 9:20 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was caught by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to
CCN: 24156278
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.