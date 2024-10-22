Updated Video and Photos* MPD Searching for a Suspect in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at approximately 9:20 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was caught by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/eonYzHHTKKk

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24156278

