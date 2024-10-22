Navy Announces Commissioning Ceremony for the Future USS Beloit

LCS 29 will be the first commissioned ship in naval service bearing the name of Beloit, Wisconsin.

The naming of LCS 29 honors the contributions the people of Beloit have made to the U.S. Navy, such as the Fairbanks Morse plant, which built engines that power many of the Navy’s ships and submarines, including USS Beloit.

As the ship’s sponsor, retired Army Maj. Gen. Marcia M. Anderson will lead the time-honored Navy tradition of giving the order during the ceremony to “Man our ship and bring her to life!” At that moment, the commissioning pennant is hoisted, and the Beloit becomes a proud ship of the fleet.

Following its commissioning, the Beloit will depart Milwaukee for its homeport assignment of Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.

The future USS Beloit (LCS 29) commissioning ceremony will be livestreamed at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/35146. The webcast will begin at 9:45 a.m. CST and the ceremony begins at 10 a.m. CST, Nov. 23.

LCS 29 is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Littoral Combat Ships integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.