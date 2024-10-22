Road closure on Wentworth Street to begin October 28

HAMILTON, ON – Starting Monday, October 28, 2024, the City of Hamilton will close Wentworth Street between King Street and Wilson Street (Ward 3) to safely complete watermain installation and road resurfacing as a part of ongoing Light Rail Transit (LRT)-enabling construction work.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2024.

During the closure, there will be no through access on Wentworth Street from King Street to Wilson Street. Cathedral High School will be accessible from Wilson Street.

The scope of work includes the installation of two new watermains along Wentworth Street as well as road resurfacing and new line painting for the block.

Motorists should take an alternate route to avoid the closure. Please note, an HSR detour has been established. For information on HSR detours, please visit Schedules & Detours.

This construction work will not impact Emergency Services and their accessibility to residents.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, transit customers, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as we complete this important infrastructure reconstruction.