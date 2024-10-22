Collegiate trap, skeet, sporting clays, and super sporting clays state championship results

Athletes from nine Iowa colleges competed in the 2024 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Collegiate Championships in Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays, and Super Sporting Clays, Oct. 19-20, at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee.

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports and Hawkeye Redtails each won Team State Collegiate Championships over the weekend. Iowa Western took home first place team in Sporting Clays, Super Sporting, and Trap, while the Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting Team won the Skeet Championship. Iowa Western Shotgun Sports also won the Team High Over All Championship, which combines team scores from all four events.

Chase Bindl, Hawkeye Redtails, took the top men’s spot in Sporting Clays and Super Sporting, while Elliot Brincks, Hawkeye Redtails, won the men’s American Trap event and Colton Crooks, Hawkeye Redtails, won the Skeet event.

For the collegiate women, Abby Johnson, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, won the American Trap and Super Sporting events, Payton Kruse, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, won the Sporting Clay event, and Janice Tejeda, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, won the Skeet event.

A total of 141 athletes participated in the state championship. Results can be found online at https://app.sssfonline.com/ nationals/4514.

American Singles Trap

Men’s Individual Singles Trap

Elliot Brincks; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 100 points Mason Pillard; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 99 points Karson Lea; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 99 points Karter Kopecky; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 99 points Lucas Kentopp; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 99 points

Women’s Individual Singles Trap

Abby Johnson; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 97 points Dakota Lacina; Northeast Iowa Community College, 97 points Ella Audorff; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 97 points Payton Kruse; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 96 points Lydia Covert; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 96 points

Singles Trap Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 494 points Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 494 points Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting, 484 points

Skeet Championship

Men’s Individual Skeet

Colton Crooks; Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 100 points Chase Bindl; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 99 points Karson Lea; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 98 points Carson Abrams; Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting Team, 98 points Elliot Brinks; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 97 points

Women's Individual Skeet

Janice Tejeda; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 97 points Abbie Hill; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 95 points Payton Kruse; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 92 points Brenna Leitner; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 91 points Emma Adams; Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting Team, 91 points

Skeet Teams

Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 486 points Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 481 points Iowa Central Community College, 479 points

Sporting Clays Championship

Men’s Individual Sporting Clays

Chase Bindl; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 94 points Mason Gerdes; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 88 points Zane Kirubakaran; Indian Hills Community College, 87 points Mason Pillard; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 86 points Benjamin Menking; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 86 points

Women's Individual Sporting Clays

Payton Kruse; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 90 points Abby Johnson; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 84 points Janice Tejeda; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 78 points Emma Adams; Indian Hills Community College, 76 points Haley Byrge; Indian Hills Community College, 76 points

Sporting Clays Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 264 points Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 262 points Indian Hills Community College, 252 points

Super Sporting Clays Championship

Men’s Individual Super Sporting Clays

Chase Bindl; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 47 points Nathan Swanson; Iowa Central Community College, 45 points Mason Pillard; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 45 points Mason Gerdes; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 44 points Braeden Cooper; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 44 points

Women's Individual Super Sporting Clays

Abby Johnson; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 41 points Brenna Leitner; Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 38 points Janice Tejeda; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 37 points Kelly Holt; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 36 points Emma Adams; Indian Hills Community College, 36 points

Super Sporting Clays Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 133 points Iowa Central Community College, 129 points Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 126 points

High Over All

High Over All Awards were given to teams and individuals who participated in all four disciplines; trap, skeet, sporting clays, and super sporting clays.

High Over All Men

Chase Bindl; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting (Captain), 337 points Mason Gerdes; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 325 points Mason Pillard; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 324 points Graham Jensen; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 320 points Colton Crooks; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 319 points

High Over All Women

Payton Kruse; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports (Captain), 311 points Abby Johnson; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 309 points Janice Tejeda; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 307 points Lydia Covert; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 294 points Emma Adams; Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting Team, 293 points

High Over All Teams

Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 1372 points Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 1368 points Iowa Central Community College, 1336 points

The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) are youth development programs that promote shooting sports and competitive shooting as a means to help young individuals achieve their potential. Goals of the program is to instill personal values and character traits, such as fair play, compassionate understanding, individual responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and personal commitment in young people.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Scholastic Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or jonathan.jones1@dnr.iowa.gov.