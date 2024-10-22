Collegiate trap, skeet, sporting clays, and super sporting clays state championship results
Athletes from nine Iowa colleges competed in the 2024 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Collegiate Championships in Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays, and Super Sporting Clays, Oct. 19-20, at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee.
Iowa Western Shotgun Sports and Hawkeye Redtails each won Team State Collegiate Championships over the weekend. Iowa Western took home first place team in Sporting Clays, Super Sporting, and Trap, while the Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting Team won the Skeet Championship. Iowa Western Shotgun Sports also won the Team High Over All Championship, which combines team scores from all four events.
Chase Bindl, Hawkeye Redtails, took the top men’s spot in Sporting Clays and Super Sporting, while Elliot Brincks, Hawkeye Redtails, won the men’s American Trap event and Colton Crooks, Hawkeye Redtails, won the Skeet event.
For the collegiate women, Abby Johnson, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, won the American Trap and Super Sporting events, Payton Kruse, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, won the Sporting Clay event, and Janice Tejeda, Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, won the Skeet event.
A total of 141 athletes participated in the state championship. Results can be found online at https://app.sssfonline.com/
American Singles Trap
Men’s Individual Singles Trap
- Elliot Brincks; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 100 points
- Mason Pillard; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 99 points
- Karson Lea; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 99 points
- Karter Kopecky; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 99 points
- Lucas Kentopp; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 99 points
Women’s Individual Singles Trap
- Abby Johnson; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 97 points
- Dakota Lacina; Northeast Iowa Community College, 97 points
- Ella Audorff; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 97 points
- Payton Kruse; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 96 points
- Lydia Covert; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 96 points
Singles Trap Teams
- Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 494 points
- Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 494 points
- Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting, 484 points
Skeet Championship
Men’s Individual Skeet
- Colton Crooks; Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 100 points
- Chase Bindl; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 99 points
- Karson Lea; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 98 points
- Carson Abrams; Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting Team, 98 points
- Elliot Brinks; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 97 points
Women's Individual Skeet
- Janice Tejeda; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 97 points
- Abbie Hill; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 95 points
- Payton Kruse; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 92 points
- Brenna Leitner; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 91 points
- Emma Adams; Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting Team, 91 points
Skeet Teams
- Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 486 points
- Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 481 points
- Iowa Central Community College, 479 points
Sporting Clays Championship
Men’s Individual Sporting Clays
- Chase Bindl; Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 94 points
- Mason Gerdes; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 88 points
- Zane Kirubakaran; Indian Hills Community College, 87 points
- Mason Pillard; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 86 points
- Benjamin Menking; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 86 points
Women's Individual Sporting Clays
- Payton Kruse; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 90 points
- Abby Johnson; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 84 points
- Janice Tejeda; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 78 points
- Emma Adams; Indian Hills Community College, 76 points
- Haley Byrge; Indian Hills Community College, 76 points
Sporting Clays Teams
- Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 264 points
- Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting, 262 points
- Indian Hills Community College, 252 points
Super Sporting Clays Championship
Men’s Individual Super Sporting Clays
- Chase Bindl; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 47 points
- Nathan Swanson; Iowa Central Community College, 45 points
- Mason Pillard; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 45 points
- Mason Gerdes; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 44 points
- Braeden Cooper; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 44 points
Women's Individual Super Sporting Clays
- Abby Johnson; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 41 points
- Brenna Leitner; Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 38 points
- Janice Tejeda; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 37 points
- Kelly Holt; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 36 points
- Emma Adams; Indian Hills Community College, 36 points
Super Sporting Clays Teams
- Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 133 points
- Iowa Central Community College, 129 points
- Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 126 points
High Over All
High Over All Awards were given to teams and individuals who participated in all four disciplines; trap, skeet, sporting clays, and super sporting clays.
High Over All Men
- Chase Bindl; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting (Captain), 337 points
- Mason Gerdes; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 325 points
- Mason Pillard; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 324 points
- Graham Jensen; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 320 points
- Colton Crooks; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 319 points
High Over All Women
- Payton Kruse; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports (Captain), 311 points
- Abby Johnson; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 309 points
- Janice Tejeda; Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 307 points
- Lydia Covert; Hawkeye RedTail Sports Shooting, 294 points
- Emma Adams; Indian Hills Community College Sports Shooting Team, 293 points
High Over All Teams
- Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, 1372 points
- Hawkeye RedTails Sports Shooting, 1368 points
- Iowa Central Community College, 1336 points
The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) are youth development programs that promote shooting sports and competitive shooting as a means to help young individuals achieve their potential. Goals of the program is to instill personal values and character traits, such as fair play, compassionate understanding, individual responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and personal commitment in young people.
For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Scholastic Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or jonathan.jones1@dnr.iowa.gov.
