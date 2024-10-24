Charlotte Recruitment Firm, Search Solution Group, Ranked #1 Executive Search Firm

Search Solution Group ranked Charlotte’s #1 Executive Search Firm, according to CBJ's 2024 Book of Lists.

For us, what set the Search Solution Group team apart from other search agencies was the level of dedication and responsiveness we experienced.” — VP of People Resources | Shake Shack

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search Solution Group , a nationally recognized recruitment, staffing, and executive search firm ranked Charlotte’s #1 Executive Search Firm , according to Charlotte Business Journal’s (CBJ) 2024 Book of Lists.Since its founding in 2002, Search Solution Group has grown from a one-person operation into a nationally acclaimed company with some of the country’s top executive recruiters and headhunters. Specializing in executive recruitment for Human Resources, Total Rewards, Accounting & Finance, Supply Chain/Manufacturing Management, and Sales & Business Development, Search Solution Group’s latest achievements underscore its dedication to local clients and expertise in securing top-tier executive talent.“Being named Charlotte’s #1 executive search firm is a proud moment for us. Since starting Search Solution Group, our focus has been on delivering top talent and real results. This recognition is proof that our approach works, and I’m proud of the team for making it happen." — Jeremy Gnozzo, Founder & CEO, Search Solution Group.Not only does the SSG team offer many of the benefits found with other firms, but their commitment to providing big-firm capabilities with small-firm care landed them at the top of the best recruitment firms in CBJ’s Book of Lists in 2024. Their lengthy history of over 20 years in the industry and their local team continue to bring profound talent to the organizations in Charlotte and beyond. The firm is excited to continue working with their current and future clients.A few clients spoke about their success with Search Solution Group:“For us, what set the Search Solution Group team apart from other search agencies was the level of dedication and responsiveness we experienced. They were able to find the needle in the haystack with the speed that we needed. I recommend them highly and will absolutely work with them in the future.” — VP of People Resources | Shake Shack“SSG’s ability to connect with our hiring managers and understand the intricacies of our requirements has made them a valuable partner in our recruitment efforts. The candidates provided by SSG have been well-vetted, coming to us with the skills and professionalism needed to thrive in our organization. I recommend them to any organization looking to enhance their staffing process with a team that delivers both quality and consistency.” - CHRO | Great River HealthAbout Search Solution Group:Established in 2002 as a single-person endeavor, Search Solution Group has grown into a thriving organization with a network of over 70 of the nation's top recruiters and headhunters. We have evolved into a comprehensive recruiting, staffing, and executive search firm specializing in facilitating connections between organizations and exceptionally qualified candidates. With a track record of filling over 900 roles annually for a diverse client base, we remain dedicated to delivering professional solutions.At Search Solution Group, our mission is to help businesses everywhere spend less time hiring and more time growing.

