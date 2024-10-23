NaVOBA Celebrates the 2024 Minority Veteran's Business Enterprise ® of the Year

The 2024 Minority Veteran's Business Enterprise Honorees pose for a picture with their crystals alongside the NaVOBA team and event sponsors.

Shell, Accenture, Hilton and Cuts Steakhouse Sponsor NaVOBA's Award program honoring minority and veteran-owned businesses.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 22, NaVOBA celebrated the Minority Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year Awards Ceremony during the 2024 National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Conference in Atlanta. Hosted at Cuts Steakhouse, a sponsor of the event alongside Accenture, Shell, and Hilton, the event was complete with a full course meal, drinks, and networking.Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA's Chief Development Officer, kicked off the event and set the stage for the awardees. Keynote speakers included Brandi Rauch, General Manager of Supply Chain for Shell, Che' McFerrin, Associate Manager, Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustainability at Accenture, and Matthew Pavelek, NaVOBA's President.Before the announcements of the winners, NaVOBA surprised Don McKneely, Chairman & CEO of Minority Business News, with the 2024 Veteran's Business Champion Award. The program then went on to highlight two companies who have demonstrated excellence within their industries with the 2024 Veteran's Business Enterprise (VBE)We Love Awards.The first VBE We Love Award went to Demond Crump, CEO of REIGN Premium Sanitary Napkins . Founded in 2019, REIGN Premium Sanitary Napkins specializes in providing innovative sanitary napkins and panty liners infused with a Nobel Prize-winning material featuring a super absorbent system. The key to REIGN's success lies in prioritizing their mission over profits, ensuring that the focus on empowering women and young girls takes precedence. Demond served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1990 to 1994, achieving the rank of E-5 and specializing as an Operations Specialist. He is Aegis system qualified and brings a wealth of strategic expertise from his military service to his entrepreneurial journey.The second VBE We Love Award was presented to Paden Sickles, CEO of SickFit . Founded in 2021, SickFit specializes in wholesale and custom socks, as well as murals. SickFit caters to a diverse customer base that includes service members, athletes, corporate partners, active individuals, and government entities.The key to SickFit's success lies in its commitment to innovation and authenticity. As a veteran-owned, woman-owned, and minority-owned company, SickFit represents a movement focused on resilience and empowerment, particularly for those in underrepresented communities. Paden served from 2014 to 2024 in the Army, achieving the rank of Captain and earned the Expert Soldier Badge and Air Assault Wings.NaVOBA then celebrated the 2024 Minority Veteran's Business Enterpriseof the Year: Robert Swain, CEO of Swain Enterprises . Established in 2020, Swain Enterprises specializes in federal projects, including restoration and renovations for military bases, federal facilities, and hospitals in the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC areas. Swain Enterprises is committed to providing the highest level of service to government, commercial, educational, and institutional clients.The key to the success of Swain Enterprises has been a focus on integrity, hard work, and strong relationships. From the outset, the company has committed to delivering high-quality work and exceeding client expectations. As a fully veteran-owned business, Swain Enterprises is dedicated to empowering veterans and creating opportunities for those moving from military to civilian careers.To learn more about this event and read the honoree's spotlights, visit www.navoba.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.