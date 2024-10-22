Deputy Minister Solly Malatsi on government paying TV license fees

Government must lead by example in paying TV license fees

I have written to the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business, to request urgent intervention in addressing the issue of unpaid TV license fees by several government departments.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) relies on the collection of TV license fees as one of its key revenue streams to fund its operations. Yet, collectively national, provincial governments and municipalities owe the SABC over R30m in outstanding TV license fees.

Government, as a leader in our society, must set the high standard for compliance with legal and financial responsibilities. By ensuring that all government departments pay the TV licenses in full and on time will help support the public broadcaster’s financial health.

The culture of non-payment of public services such as TV licenses is unacceptable.

It is crucial that we take steps to lessen the burden on the national fiscus by ensuring that the SABC has the resources it needs to fulfil its mandate.

While the need for a new, credible and effective funding model for the SABC is being prioritised, it remains imperative that all stakeholders, including government departments must pay for services they use.

This will assist in the transition towards a more sustainable financial model for the SABC, which is critical for the broadcaster to deliver on its core mandate of providing independent, and quality public broadcasting services to all South Africans.

I trust that with the Deputy President’s support, we will ensure that government departments lead by example and fulfil their obligations to the SABC.

