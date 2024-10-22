Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered on Friday in Remembrance and Honor of the Victims and Survivors of Lewiston Tragedy

MAINE, October 22 - Back to current news.

October 22, 2024



Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide this Friday, October 25, 2024 in remembrance and honor of those lost, injured, and impacted by the tragedy in Lewiston last year. This Friday will mark one year since the shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston that took the lives of eighteen people and injured many others.

The Governor issued the following statement:

"As we mourn and pay tribute to the loved ones we lost one year ago, as we support those who were injured, and as we honor all those who have been affected by the Lewiston tragedy, we also remember our strength as a community, as a state, and as Maine people," said Governor Janet Mills. "As we continue down the long and difficult road to recovery, let us remind ourselves that we are not alone, that we are 'Lewiston Strong,' and that we will continue to heal, together."

A copy of the Governor's proclamation -- honoring the victims, families, and survivors of the tragedy, Maine's Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, law enforcement, medical professionals, and everyday Maine people -- can be found here.