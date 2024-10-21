Manchin Announces $44 Million to Develop Carbon Storage Hub for West Virginia, Surrounding States

Charleston, WV- Today, Senator Joe Manchin III (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, announced an award of more than $44 million from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management for the development of a carbon storage hub in Marshall County that will serve West Virginia and surrounding states. This funding was made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“West Virginia has always been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge energy technologies,” said Chairman Manchin. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Mountain State will continue to lead the way by advancing innovative carbon storage infrastructure to help reduce emissions. This new technology will support critical industries in our state and create good paying jobs in the region.”

This location was chosen due to its proximity to projects planned as part of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub that Chairman Manchin led a ribbon cutting for in August.

