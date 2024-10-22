Halloween 2024 at BCYF

Our community centers have lots of fun things planned for Halloween!

BCYF Halloween Events 2024

Below is brief information about the events. More may be added. Many require pre-registration so please check for further information on our registration system.

BCYF Blackstone: The center will be distributing candy bags and hosting a Movie Night in the auditorium for ages 5 to 18. October 31, 4 - 8 p.m.

BCYF Charlestown: Come by the front of BCYF Charlestown for some spooky tunes, goodie bags, and program information! October 31, from 4 - 6 p.m.

BCYF Curley: Pumpkin decorating October 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for children for ages 1 to 5, and 4 - 5:30 p.m for ages 6 to 12. Children can get into the Halloween spirit by decorating their own pumpkin. Pumpkins will be provided and it will be one pumpkin per child, so each child should be registered for the event.

BCYF Gallivan: Halloween Party. October 31, 4:30 - 7 p.m. Ages 5 - 13. Games, music, tricks and treats!

BCYF Gibbons Center for Older Adults: Halloween Party October 24, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ages 55 and older.

BCYF Girls Leadership Corps: “Spooky Skate” at Chez Vous. October 25, from 4 - 7 p.m.

BCYF Quincy: Halloween Arts and Crafts. October 31, 5 - 6:30 p.m. Come by the BCYF Quincy Community Center for candy and arts and craft activities (painting jewelry boxes, fuse beads, gimp bracelets, etc.)

BCYF Leahy Holloran: Friday Halloween Skate Party. Friday October 25, 6 - 8 p.m. for ages 8 to 12 (this already has a waitlist) and Halloween Fun Spooky Science Workshop. Saturday October 26, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Ages 5 to 8.

BCYF Nazzaro: Annual neighborhood Halloween event. October 31, from 2 - 5 p.m. Pumpkin picking, costume crawl, inflatables, music, games and more.

BCYF Ohrenberger: Halloween Costume Party, October 31, from 5 - 8 p.m.

BCYF Paris Street: Halloween Party. October 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Candy, games, music and costumes.

BCYF Perkins: Trails to Treats Halloween Fest. October 31, 3 p.m. start.

BCYF Pino: Halloween Party. October 30, from 5 - 7 p.m.

BCYF Shelburne: Trick or Treat candy giveaway, October 31, from 4 - 7:30 p.m.

BCYF Tynan: Halloween Party, October 21, 4 - 6 p.m. Games, food, bouncy house, and costume contest.