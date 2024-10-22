St. Croix Regional Technical Center Celebrates Instructor Lauren Remington as a 2024 Marcia Lovell Awardee

The St. Croix Regional Technical Center in Calais is celebrating instructor Lauren Remington as a 2024 Marcia Lovell awardee.

Administered by Maine Roads to Quality, the Marcia Lovell Award honors eight outstanding early childhood practitioners from across Maine every year. Awardees embody innovation in early care and education through the significant contributions they make to the children, families, and communities that they serve.

Remington is a St. Croix Regional Technical Center instructor for the Early Childhood Occupations program. Over the past nine years, she has worked to rebuild this once-dormant program into a thriving Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunity for high school students interested in working in early childhood care settings. Remington carefully trains students by giving them real-life learning experiences and responsibilities through the many connections she has garnered in the Washington County region.

“Lauren is a wonderful teacher and mentor to her students. She gets to know each of her students individually to provide them with the best educational experiences,” said St. Croix Regional Technical Center Director Stanley Sluzenski. “Lauren is also a great team member here at St. Croix Tech, always willing to share her expertise with the rest of the staff.”

You can learn more about Lauren Remington through this Q&A segment by Maine Roads to Quality, published in the August issue of the SHORTcuts newsletter.

What words of wisdom or advice would you give someone starting out in the field?

Some words of wisdom I would give someone starting out in the field is to learn with the children. Being curious and modeling statements such as “I wonder” or “What if “ shows the children you don’t know everything, and you are there to learn with them. The other most important things are to be positive, love what you do, know you are not alone, and take care of yourself.

Is there a favorite quote about children or education?

Maria Montessori once said, “The goal of early childhood education should be to activate the child’s own natural desire to learn.”

What made you choose a career in Early Childhood Education (ECE)?

Ever since I was a young girl, I had a dream of becoming a teacher. You could find me helping out in the church nursery, participating in the babysitting club, or helping out in the local community for families in the summer. I was always being told, ”You are such a natural with kids” and I loved that I felt confident in my work when it came to providing for children and their families.

When I was in college, I was also asked the question of what made me choose a career in ECE and found my reason had changed. As I grew in the field and gained more experience, I found that it wasn’t just about feeling confident in my work but because I loved to watch children learn and thrive. It’s incredibly rewarding to see a little one build a tower with blocks, complete their first puzzle, learn to draw, or laugh with joy as I read a story. As an ECE instructor, I have a front-row seat to all those “I can do it!” moments.

When thinking about this question as the years go on, I find myself often reflecting on this question. I find there isn’t just one answer for me, and there isn’t just one time in my life I can say I chose the career in ECE because it’s a career I continue to choose every morning I wake up. I realize that as the years change, so does my answer, and that’s because it’s a career that is ever-changing, but the one thing that will never change is my love for working with young children.

What are you most proud of in your career?

When reflecting on my career, I can say without hesitation I am most proud of my students. When I started at St. Croix Regional Technical Center nine years ago, the program had been closed for two years, and I was able to start with a blank canvas. In those nine years, a lot has changed, but those changes have come from the motivation my students have given me. No matter if they are current students or former students, they have shown up time after time eager to learn and make a difference in our community. I have added behavior health professional [credentials] into our coursework. I have worked on creating three concurrent agreements with Washington County Community College, and I have also added in two concurrent agreements with the University of Maine in Farmington. We have hosted multiple teddy bear clinics; we have volunteered in the Witches of Eastport Festival; and we have volunteered in the Hokey Pokey Fair. The students accepted and excelled in these changes with a smile on their face every time. Without my students and their readiness to enter the workforce and wanting to always be one step ahead, none of these changes would have been possible.

What are your goals?

My goal is to create an environment where both children and my high school students feel safe and thrive. I want them to look forward to coming to school, explore their interests, and succeed. I currently serve on a Maine CTE grant advisory board, where we aim to bridge Maine Roads to Quality credentials and CTE Early Childhood programs, ensuring our students have the best opportunities for success upon leaving the classroom and entering the workforce, so they are able to provide the best care for the young children in the community.

The Marcia Lovell awardees represent Maine’s eight Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) districts. The full list of 2024 Marcia Lovell awardees is as follows:

District 1: Melisa Elson, Family Child Care

District 2: Leslie Hayes, Town of Bridgton

District 3: Katie Connors, Western Maine Center for Children

District 4: Eva Lowerre, Waterman Community Laugh and Learn Preschool

District 5: Jennifer Stevens, Happy Days Childcare and Learning Center

District 6: Justin Ouellette, Watch Me Shine Inc.

District 7: Lauren Remington, St. Croix Regional Technical Center CTE

District 8: Angeleia Kummer, Little Learners Child Care Preschool

