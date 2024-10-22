Commerce receives 86 applications to launch 4,500 affordable housing units statewide

The Washington State Department of Commerce received 86 applications from community-based organizations, nonprofit housing assistance organizations, tribes, local housing authorities, and local governments in response to two Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) released in June 2024: HTF-MFR NOFA #MHU-2024-02 and HOME & NHTF NOFA #MHU-2024-03.

The application window for both NOFAs closed on September 18. Applicants represent a wide range of communities in all 39 Washington counties.

Applicant requests far exceed available funds

Applicants are requesting a total of $373 million, with only $91 million remaining from public funds allocated for the 2023-2025 biennium. The 86 applications propose to create or preserve more than 4,500 units of affordable housing throughout Washington.

The funding administered by Commerce is from state and US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sources:

Washington State Housing Trust Fund (HTF)

National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF)

HOME Investment Partnership program

The Washington Legislature made a historic investment in the Washington State Housing Trust Fund in the 2023-2025 Capital Budget. That funding is growing capacity of our housing partners ready to deliver thousands of new affordable housing units across every region of the state.

Award decisions expected in December

Once awarded, these funds will allow local entities to develop affordable housing to serve Washingtonians most in need, prioritizing those who earn 30% or less of the area median income in some cases. Future residents of these buildings may include those with intellectual or development disabilities, seniors, veterans, families with dependent children, those affected by substance use disorder, and community members impacted by structural forces such as poverty and racism.

Over the next several weeks, applications will be carefully reviewed to ensure the limited amount of available funding is awarded based on our commitment to equity and readiness for capital construction.