Wyland Foundation 31st Annual Gala Set for November 10, 2024

The Wyland Foundation is proud to announce its 31st Annual Gala and Fundraiser on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the Vans HQ & Event Center. This event will celebrate over three decades of the Foundation's work to protect our oceans, waterways, and environment, while raising essential funds to continue these efforts for future generations.

The evening will feature a VIP Reception starting at 3:00 pm, followed by the main event from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, including a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment. Guests will enjoy a hosted soft bar for two hours and a deluxe bar available for cash purchases. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live auction, witness a live painting by Wyland, and hear from inspiring guest speakers, including Wyland himself and CBS LA Meteorologist Dani Ruberti.

The gala will conclude with an exciting after-party featuring Grammy-nominated band Common Kings, from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Special guest Nick-I will join the band to cap off an unforgettable night under the stars in Vans’ outdoor pavilion.

Event Highlights:

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Time: VIP Reception: 3:00 pm, Main Event: 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Vans HQ & Event Center, 1588 S Coast Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Dress Code: Casual Dinner Wear

Guest Speakers: Wyland and Dani Ruberti

Live Entertainment: Grammy-nominated Common Kings and Nick-I, Silent Auction, Live Painting, Hors d’oeuvres, and Hosted Soft Bar

Parking will be available in the structure adjacent to the event venue. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and follow the signage for entry to the VIP Reception or the main event.

All proceeds from the event will directly support the Wyland Foundation’s work in environmental education and conservation.

About the Wyland Foundation

Founded in 1993 by renowned marine life artist Wyland, the Wyland Foundation is dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s oceans, waterways, and marine life. Through community events, education programs, and public art initiatives, the foundation inspires millions of people to become stewards of the planet. To learn more, visit www.wylandfoundation.org.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.wylandfoundation.org/wyfogala2024.

