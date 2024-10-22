RAM Film Society Hosts Exclusive HBO Screenings and VIP Experiences at the Ram’s Head Inn on October 26, 2024

RAM Film Society - HBO Screenings at Ram’s Head Inn on Oct 26 - Featuring Wise Guy, After The Bite, VIP Q&As, brunch. A new era of immersive film experiences.

We’re creating experiences that go beyond the screen, connecting people with the stories and the creators behind them in a meaningful way. This event is just the beginning of something special” — Robert Profusek

SHELTER ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RAM Film Society , in partnership with the historic Ram’s Head Inn, is proud to present an exclusive day of film screenings, VIP experiences, and intimate Q&A sessions with filmmakers on Saturday, October 26, 2024. This inaugural event will feature HBO’s highly anticipated Wise Guy docuseries and the critically acclaimed documentary After The Bite, bringing a unique blend of storytelling and behind-the-scenes access to film lovers and VIP guests.The day will kick off with a brunch, offering guests a chance to mingle in an intimate setting at the Ram’s Head Inn.VIP ticket holders will be treated to the Inns culinary delights before the screenings begin.The first screening of the day is HBO’s Wise Guy, a riveting two-part docuseries. The first episode begins at 12:30 PM, followed by an intermission offering a la carte snacks and drinks from the Inns Menu. Part two of Wise Guy will then lead into a special VIP Q&A session with Soprano’s Executive Producers & Writers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess“We’re creating experiences that go beyond the screen, connecting people with the stories and the creators behind them in a meaningful way. This event is just the beginning of something special,” said Robert Profusek, one of the founders of the RAM Film Society.Later in the day, guests will gather for the 6:00 PM screening of HBO’s powerful documentary After The Bite. The film explores the gripping stories of survivors of shark attacks and their remarkable journeys of survival. After the film, the filmmakers will host a Q&A session to discuss the making of the documentary and the themes behind it.“The Ram’s Head Inn is a place where people feel part of something special. With the RAM Film Society, we’re building on that welcoming experience by blending the charm of the past with modern, immersive film events that today’s audiences crave,” said Aandrea Carter, co-founder of the RAM Film Society and owner of the Ram’s Head Inn.The event will conclude with an exclusive cocktail hour at 8:30 PM, where guests can enjoy Italian-themed snacks and beverages, socialize with VIP attendees, and unwind after a full day of immersive storytelling.Event Details:Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024Location: Ram’s Head Inn, 108 Ram Island Dr, Shelter Island, NYTime: VIP Brunch at 11:30 AM | Wise Guy Screening at 12:30 PM | After The Bite Screening at 6:00 PM | Cocktail Hour at 8:30 PMTickets: Available via Eventbrite Dining Options: Guests can reserve dining options at the Ram’s Head Inn via Resy between screenings. Reserve Here: https://resy.com/cities/shelter-island-ny/venues/the-rams-head-inn?date=2024-10-21&seats=2 Ram Film Society: https://www.ramfilmsociety.com RAM Film Society is dedicated to transforming the film screening experience by offering unique, immersive events that engage audiences with curated screenings, VIP access to talent, and themed culinary experiences.For more information or to request press passes, please contact:Matthew MartinezRAM Film SocietyEmail: Matt@highroadspr.comPhone: 818.862.0654

