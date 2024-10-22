NDDOT hosts public input meeting for Highway 13 & Highway 32 intersection near Gwinner

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting Tuesday, October 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. CDT to discuss the proposed safety improvements at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 32, 1 mile east of Gwinner.

The public input meeting will be held at the Community Center, 104 Main St. N., in Gwinner. The meeting will utilize an open house format.

The safety improvement project includes constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 32 and installing illumination lighting at each leg of the intersection as well as along the highway west of the intersection to Gwinner city limits.

Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials are available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 12, 2024, with “Public Input Meeting – PCN 24189” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Ryan Frolek, Transportation Engineer, NDDOT – Design Division at 243 Centennial Dr Stop 8115, Upson Hall I Room 218, Grand Forks, ND 58202-8115 or rfrolek@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

