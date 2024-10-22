Child Count and Educational Environments Audit Window (ADVISER Fall)

Public Districts, ESU’s and Special Purpose Schools

We are currently in the Child Count and Educational Environments Audit Window. This is a reminder to check your ADVISER Validation errors to ensure all errors are corrected and reports reviewed prior to Oct. 31st. Checking and correcting errors is the responsibility of the District and this communication is provided as a support to Districts to submit timely and accurate data. There are SPED ADVISER Validation Office hours available (link below) if assistance is needed.

ADVISER Validation data can be accessed through the NDE portal. To find your SPED errors in the ADVISER Validation collection please follow these instructions. (If further assistance is needed please contact your Superintendent or email the NDE Service Desk at NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov.)

Suggested ADVISER Fall collection process for Child Count and Educational Environments:

Check your ADVISER Validation Special Education and Prior Year Errors. Within Student Verification reports, check your SPED Child Count Report. Any students highlighted in red have an error for the 10/1 date and need to be fixed before the 10/31 deadline. Remember all settings and disabilities, as of 10/1, in ADVISER SPED records need to be correct.

Resources for correcting ADVISER errors include:

SPED ADVISER Error Summary with Solutions

Preschool LRE Toolkit

Preschool (Ages 3-5) Environments B6 Crosswalk

Indicator B6 Coding Examples (Preschool Inclusion) Ages 3-5: Companion Document to B6 Crosswalk

Timeline for Child Count and Educational Environments:

Oct 15th – Data Due in ADVISER Validation (Oct 1st Child Count Snapshot date)

Oct 16th – 31st – Audit Window

Oct 31st midnight – Oct 1st Child Count Snapshot data locked at midnight. Corrections made after this time will not be updated in locked reports without a formal late request.

If you have questions, please contact the appropriate resource:

NDE SPED – Part C cole.johnson@nebraska.gov or Part B jamie.l.chambers@nebraska.gov

SPED ADVISER Validation Errors Office Hours

Questions regarding updating your Student Information Systems (SIS) should be directed to your SIS Help Desk or SRS support: srshelp@esucc.org.

Portal or ADVISER Validation access – NDE Service Desk: NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov

Additional Resources:

ADVISER Resources

SPED Communications (including past Friday Blasts & Webinars)

This information is shared via email, NDE Bulletin, SPED Friday Blast and the monthly SPED webinar.