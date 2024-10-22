Ten insurers approved to sell health insurance to small businesses in 2025

October 17, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Ten health insurers have been approved to sell group health plans to small employers in 2025.

Insurers requested an average premium increase of 11.9%, which was approved. The new rates take effect after Jan. 1, 2025, when the employer's plan renews.

About half of small employers nationwide offer their employees health insurance. Nationally, 53% of small employers offer health insurance to their employees.

The average annual premium for an individual employee is $1,368, up 6% from 2023; the average annual premium for an employee with family coverage is $6,296, which is up 24% over the last five years. Employers pay an average of $7,584 on top of their employees’ share for health coverage.

“It’s a tough decision for small businesses to make about whether or not to offer their employees health coverage. It’s a promising sign that our state has over a dozen insurers offering small employers plans,” said Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “My office sent a report to the Legislature in August with five potential policy options that could make health care more affordable in Washington. We’re hopeful we can improve the underlying factors that have pushed costs up.”

