Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,249 in the last 365 days.

Ten insurers approved to sell health insurance to small businesses in 2025

October 17, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Ten health insurers have been approved to sell group health plans to small employers in 2025. 

Insurers requested an average premium increase of 11.9%, which was approved. The new rates take effect after Jan. 1, 2025, when the employer's plan renews. 

About half of small employers nationwide offer their employees health insurance. Nationally, 53% of small employers offer health insurance to their employees.

The average annual premium for an individual employee is $1,368, up 6% from 2023; the average annual premium for an employee with family coverage is $6,296, which is up 24% over the last five years. Employers pay an average of $7,584 on top of their employees’ share for health coverage. 

“It’s a tough decision for small businesses to make about whether or not to offer their employees health coverage. It’s a promising sign that our state has over a dozen insurers offering small employers plans,” said Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “My office sent a report to the Legislature in August with five potential policy options that could make health care more affordable in Washington. We’re hopeful we can improve the underlying factors that have pushed costs up.”

See which insurers are selling small group health plans by county

2025 approved small group health insurance rate changes
Insurer Requested Approved People impacted
Asuris Northwest Health 17.7 15.5 5,675
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest 6.4 6.3 8,536
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of WA 7.5 8.7 18,148
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of WA Options 7.8 6.6 19,449
Premera Blue Cross 8.9 9.0 51,803
Premera Blue Cross HMO 7.9 7.9 40
Regence BlueShield 15.3 15.4 96,416
Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon 21.7 21.9 6,212
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company 5.9 6.6 12,062
UnitedHealthcare of WA 10.1 13.3 11

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ten insurers approved to sell health insurance to small businesses in 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more