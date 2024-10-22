OTRS and FileWave join forces to deliver efficient, secure device and task management

André Mindermann, CEO OTRS

SPOC for device & task management. Better together: Security and audit-proof features of OTRS and FileWave bolster data and device governance

Our integration enables both FileWave’s customers and our own customers to do more in less time – all while strengthening their security and compliance practices.” — André Mindermann, CEO of OTRS Group

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTRS Group, manufacturer of service management software solutions, and FileWave AG, a global leader in multi-platform device management solutions, are partnering up to make device and task management easier and more efficient for IT teams. To kick off the collaboration, OTRS Group and FileWave have integrated their core products: the OTRS ticketing and process automation system and FileWave’s device management solution. All device and asset data can now be synced between the FileWave Management Suite and OTRS’s configuration management database (CMDB). Thanks to single sign-on (SSO) authentication, customers can easily check the status of company devices in OTRS, and seamlessly navigate to FileWave to manage them.Simplifying security management across all devicesStreamlining device and task management, the integration also simplifies policy enforcement, security and compliance. With a growing mix of operating systems, configurations, and user-owned devices, maintaining consistent security standards and staying compliant with new regulations such as NIS-2 or DORA is more challenging than ever.OTRS Device Management powered by Filewave provides a unified approach to managing security policies, offering automation, real-time monitoring and seamless deployment of patches across all devices. Robust security features like remote wipe and remote lock, encryption, audit-proof documentation and application and password policies, provide a strong defense against data breaches, ensuring the safety of customers’ data and systems.FileWave and OTRS: Twice the expertise, twice the value“In FileWave, we have found a fantastic partner to offer our customers a state-of-the-art solution that adds real value to their IT departments. FileWave’s expertise in device management combined with our comprehensive process management and automation solutions are a perfect fit,” comments André Mindermann, CEO of OTRS Group. “Our integration enables both FileWave’s customers and our own customers to do more in less time – all while strengthening their security and compliance practices. We look forward to deepening our partnership and enhance our integration even further in the future.”“With the cooperation between FileWave and OTRS, we are setting a new standard in device management and service automation,” adds Leon Vergnes, CEO of FileWave AG. “Our solutions complement each other perfectly to offer companies a holistic view of their IT resources. Together, we enable our customers to increase their efficiency and raise their service quality to a new level.”Anyone who would like to find out more about the integration is welcome to contact the experts from OTRS and FileWave.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.