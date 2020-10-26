OTRS Group Study: Security incidents have increased during Corona crisis
66 percent of IT managers have experienced an increase in security incidents after moving to the home officeCUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triggered by CISA's National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, OTRS Group has conducted a global study to determine the current state of security in the home office. The assumption that security incidents have increased due to increased work in the home office has been confirmed: More than half of the respondents (55 percent) stated that security-critical incidents in their company had increased by up to 25 percent as a result of switching to the home office.
--The concern about IT security in the home office was justified--
80 percent of all respondents stated that they were more concerned about IT security during Corona. 29 percent justified this by saying that the networks of employees at home were not as secure as in the office. The second most frequently cited reason (25 percent) is that employees in the home office mix up private and professional life more quickly, which could make it even easier for attackers to gain access to confidential information.
Of the 20 percent who were not concerned about IT security, almost half (48 percent) said that their company was well prepared and all employees had been trained in IT security.
--Cloud Security--
A common assumption is that security concerns often prevent business decision-makers from making the switch to the cloud. The study shows a different result: 95 percent of the companies surveyed are already using cloud-based solutions - at least in part. 81 percent clearly say that there is no difference between cloud and on-premises solutions in terms of security.
"The study shows that the risk of falling victim to hackers increases as soon as employees work from the home office," says Jens Bothe, security expert and Global Director Consulting at OTRS Group. "That is why we would like to draw special attention to this risk on the occasion of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Precautionary measures, such as using up-to-date software, providing employee security training and using a VPN network, can make a big difference".
Learn more about how OTRS Group can support you with either an incident management tool or a secure remote work solution for handling tasks, communication and processes from your home office.
--About OTRS AG--
OTRS Group is the manufacturer and the world's largest provider of the service management suite OTRS, awarded with the SERVIEW CERTIFIED TOOL seal of approval.
It offers flexible solutions for process and communication management to companies of all sizes, saving them time and money. Among its customers are Lufthansa, Airbus, IBM, Porsche, Siemens, BSI (Federal Office for Security in Information Technology), Max Planck Institute, Toyota, Hapag Lloyd and Banco do Brazil (Bank of Brazil). OTRS is available in 40 languages. The company consists of OTRS AG and its six subsidiaries OTRS Inc. (USA), OTRS S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), OTRS Asia Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), OTRS Asia Ltd. (Hong Kong), OTRS do Brasil Soluções Ltda. (Brazil) and OTRS Magyarország Kft. (Hungary).
OTRS AG is listed on the basic board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, see www.otrs.com.
