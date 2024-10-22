St. Albans Barracks // Crash/ DUI #2 arrest in Swanton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2007618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/21/2024
STREET: Sheldon Road (VT RT 105)
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Russel Road
WEATHER: Clear and Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cody Kane
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Ukn
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage throughout/ likely totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Police, AmCare Ambulance and Swanton FD responded to Sheldon Road in Swanton for a single vehicle motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling EB on VT Rt. 105. A short distance East of the intersection of Russell Road, vehicle #1 failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the south side of the road. Vehicle #1 sustained significant damage from contacting the terrain after leaving the road. Operator # 1 (Kane) was arrested for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed then later released. He was also ticketed for operating with a suspended driver's license (civil).
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/05/2024 @ 08:30 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
