Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,249 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Crash/ DUI #2 arrest in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A2007618                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2024

STREET:  Sheldon Road (VT RT 105)

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Russel Road

WEATHER: Clear and Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Clear and Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cody Kane

AGE:     37

SEAT BELT? Ukn

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2006

VEHICLE MAKE:  Honda

VEHICLE MODEL:  Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage throughout/ likely totaled

INJURIES:  None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

State Police, AmCare Ambulance and Swanton FD responded to Sheldon Road in Swanton for a single vehicle motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling EB on VT Rt. 105. A short distance East of the intersection of Russell Road, vehicle #1 failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the south side of the road. Vehicle #1 sustained significant damage from contacting the terrain after leaving the road. Operator # 1 (Kane) was arrested for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed then later released. He was also ticketed for operating with a suspended driver's license (civil).

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/05/2024 @ 08:30 hours

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Crash/ DUI #2 arrest in Swanton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more