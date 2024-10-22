St. Albans Barracks // Crash/ DUI #2 arrest in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2007618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2024

STREET: Sheldon Road (VT RT 105)

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Russel Road

WEATHER: Clear and Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cody Kane

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Ukn

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage throughout/ likely totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police, AmCare Ambulance and Swanton FD responded to Sheldon Road in Swanton for a single vehicle motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling EB on VT Rt. 105. A short distance East of the intersection of Russell Road, vehicle #1 failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the south side of the road. Vehicle #1 sustained significant damage from contacting the terrain after leaving the road. Operator # 1 (Kane) was arrested for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed then later released. He was also ticketed for operating with a suspended driver's license (civil).

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/05/2024 @ 08:30 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.