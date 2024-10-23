AI-Driven Learning for Universities with Classbuddy.ai

Classbuddy AI-powered virtual teaching assistant

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 73% of universities seeing an increase in AI adoption within their courses and 68% concerned about the risks of inappropriate AI use, Classbuddy.ai offers a safe and effective solution for both students and instructors.Classbuddy.ai, an AI-powered virtual teaching assistant developed by Royal Cyber Inc., offers a scalable, efficient solution. By seamlessly integrating with Learning Management Systems (LMS) like Canvas, Classbuddy.ai provides 24/7 personalized support for students while automating routine tasks for educators. This allows instructors to focus on meaningful student engagement while ensuring continuous, interactive learning support.“We are excited to launch this solution at Educause this year, we’re getting very good feedback from CIOs, CISOs about the approach to AI security as well as infrastructure cost model.” says AJ Jobanputra.Tackling Key Challenges in EducationUniversities face numerous challenges today, students are already bringing in ChatGPT and other solutions into the classroom; and university IT groups need to have a secure and cost effective AI solution. . Classbuddy.ai solves these challenges with an AI-powered assistant that provides personalized, on-demand learning, ensuring no student is left behind due to digital literacy, or lack of resources. By providing better support, institutions can improve both student retention and graduation rates.Elevating Education with Classbuddy.aiRoyal Cyber has collaborated with some trusted prestigious institutions to tackle these challenges. Classbuddy.ai provides innovative solutions for students and educators alike:• Instant Access to Knowledge: Students can retrieve course details, deadlines, and key concepts through real-time responses, available 24/7.• Personalized Learning Support: The Classbuddy AI assistant provides tailored academic coaching, helping students master complex topics and succeed in their studies.• Instructor Control: Educators have full oversight, choosing which queries are answered by AI and which require personal intervention, ensuring AI complements traditional teaching methods.• Scalable Integration: Classbuddy.ai integrates easily with LMS platforms like Canvas, allowing institutions to adopt AI without disruptive changes to existing systems.A Word from Royal Cyber“Our mission with Classbuddy.ai is to reshape education by streamlining academic support. By handling routine queries, we empower educators to focus on meaningful interactions while ensuring students have access to 24/7 support,” said Mustafa Pesh, CEO of Royal Cyber Inc. “Classbuddy.ai sets a new benchmark for modern, equitable education.”Join the Classbuddy.ai MovementClassbuddy.ai is more than just a tool – it's a movement toward the future of education. Institutions interested in enhancing their educational offerings can explore pilot programs with Classbuddy.ai. Classbuddy.ai integrates seamlessly into any institution's digital ecosystem with available funding options and ongoing support. Contact us at info@classbuddy.ai to learn more or schedule a demo.Media Contact:Royal Cyber Inc.55 Shuman Blvd, Suite 275, Naperville, IL 60563

