World Electrolysis Congress 2025 Unveils Full Conference Programme

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, approximately $800 billion has been invested in clean energy technology in 2024, with electrolysis identified as one of the fastest-growing new investment areas. With both the US Department of Energy and the European Commission allocating funding for renewable hydrogen projects, now is the time to accelerate collaboration within the hydrogen value chain.World Hydrogen Leaders announce the highly anticipated World Electrolysis Congress will be taking place in Cologne, Germany, from the 10th to 12th of February 2025.Following back-to-back sold-out exhibitions, this year's congress will unite over 600 senior-level attendees from around the globe at a new venue, the Koelnmesse Confex, to explore the latest advancements in electrolysis technology.The comprehensive agenda includes a two-streamed conference programme, along with a multi-streamed masterclass day. Attendees will have the opportunity to broaden their understanding of the rapidly evolving electrolysis industry and discover the vital role their organizations can play in the transition to renewable hydrogen.Top sessions to look forward include:• Panel: Industry State-of-Play: Are the Electrolyser OEMs Ready for Large-Scale Commercialisation?• Panel: Ramping Up Infrastructure Development to Effectively Distribute Renewable Hydrogen• Panel: Reducing Economic and Technical Inefficiencies to Optimise Balance of Plant• Panel: How Can the Electrolytic Hydrogen Community Increase Private Sector Investment?• Debate of the Day: Can Europe’s Electrolytic Hydrogen Market Compete with the Growth of External Hydrogen Markets?“We are delighted to bring together the global electrolyser ecosystem once again to share in thought leadership and discuss solutions for maximising electrolyser performance, scaling up deployment, electrolyser integration and performance, innovating power supply, policy updates, project financing and more”, said Vaughn Clarke-Williams, Programme Director for World Electrolysis Congress.Hear insights from 100+ industry-leading speakers, with early names confirmed, including:• Joe Seifert, Chief Executive Officer, EET Hydrogen• Fatemeh Rezazadeh, Vice President Hydrogen & Renewables, Varo Energy• Marcella Franchi, Global CMO & Head of SAF, Haffner Energy• Henrik von Storch, Director Global Sustainable Aviation Fuels, Deutsche Post DHL Group• Ina Hahndorf, Head of Project Coordination, HH2E• Anne Hasse, Energy Transition, Strategy & Commercial Director, Aquaterra Energy• Daniel Fraile, Chief Policy & Marketing Officer, Hydrogen Europe• Thierry Lepercq, Founder & President, HyDeal• Bola Sangosanya, Senior Hydrogen Integration Manager, HYRO• Nicolas Mendez Nivia, Senior Process Engineer – Green Hydrogen, VerbundConfirmed sponsors and exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and solutions during the congress include Green Hydrogen Systems, Honeywell UOP, KraftPowercon, The Technology Partnership, Teadit, Coatema, Matteco, Parker, R2, Sauer Compressions, TEADIT, Tosoh, and many more.This is a unique opportunity to network with industry experts, stay ahead of the latest trends, and gain actionable insights into the future of electrolysis and hydrogen markets. Don't miss out on what promises to be the most comprehensive event in the electrolysis sector.Register by Friday, 22nd November, to secure super early bird pricing on delegate passes. View the full agenda here or download the brochure for more information.#WEC #WHL

