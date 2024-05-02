Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,411 in the last 365 days.

Powering Electrolyzer Technology in North America with the launch of World Electrolysis North America 2024

World Electrolysis North America, September 4 - 6, 2024, Boston, USA

World Electrolysis North America, September 4 - 6, 2024, Boston, USA

World Hydrogen Leaders are excited to Power Electrolyzer Technology in North America with World Electrolysis North America 2024 from September 4 to 6 in Boston

The projects announced today—funded by the President’s Investing in America agenda—will super-charge our progress and ensure our leadership in clean hydrogen will be felt across the nation,”
— U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following three successful editions of the World Electrolysis Congress in Europe, featuring hundreds of speakers and thousands of delegates, World Hydrogen Leaders are excited to bring the congress stateside, with the launch of World Electrolysis North America from September 4-6, 2024, in Boston.

The North American renewable hydrogen market is projected to experience remarkable growth, with an estimated CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) surpassing 45% by 2030. Against this backdrop of exponential growth, a pivotal player in the industry emerges—World Electrolysis North America. As the only commercial event dedicated exclusively to fostering business collaboration and delving into the intricacies of electrolyzer technology for zero-carbon hydrogen production, World Electrolysis North America stands at the forefront of innovation and advancement in the renewable hydrogen sector.

The recent announcement by the Biden-Harris administration, pledging $750 million for 52 projects across 24 states, is a significant development for the electrolyzer industry in North America. This commitment to advancing electrolysis technologies, manufacturing, and recycling capabilities aligns perfectly with the goals of World Electrolysis North America, making the event even more relevant and timely.

Over 200 senior stakeholders will attend the inaugural World Electrolysis North America in Boston from September 4 to 6 for three days of high-level content and networking.

World Electrolysis North America's inaugural edition is a pivotal platform for industry stakeholders to converge, strategize, and capitalize on renewable hydrogen opportunities. From leaders to innovators, policymakers to investors, diverse participants will unite for a sustainable future. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, the event will drive growth in the North American renewable hydrogen market. Hosted by World Hydrogen Leaders, the three-day agenda features talks on electrolyzer technology, policy, finance, and more, equipping attendees to expand their knowledge and seize commercial opportunities in the clean hydrogen market.

Top sessions include:

• A keynote presentation: ‘Reviewing North America’s Clean Hydrogen Landscape,’ delivered by Xiaoting Wang, Energy Specialist from BloombergNEF.
• A panel on ‘Maximizing Electrolyzer Efficiency for Clean Hydrogen Production’, featuring Lee Ann Bryan, Energy Analyst, ITTA; Adriana Gaona, Research Scientist, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories; Abhirabh Basu, Senior Analyst—Industrials, Critical Minerals & Separation Technology, Lux Research; and Paul Eppolito, Business Development Manager, Switzer.The panel discussion: ‘Scaling Up Electrolyzer Deployment to Meet Industry Demand, featuring Soha Lupescu, Project Member, The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, Arshiya Chime, Green Fuels Engineering Manager, Clearway Energy Group and David Wolff, Industrial Sales Director – North Ameri-ca, Nel Hydrogen.

Confirmed speakers include top names such as:

• Kieran Coleman, Development Director, CWP Global
• Adam Erickson, Investment Banking Director, Barclays
• Anne Marie Esposito, Hydrogen Production Technology Manager, U.S. Department of Energy
• Haytham Afifi, Vice President of Projects, HIF Global
• Maike Althaus, Executive Director, Canada Cleantech Alliance/Ontario Technology Industry Asso-ciation

Access the World Electrolysis North America 2024 brochure to view the full agenda and opportunities to get involved.

Book your delegate pass by Friday, June 14, 2024, and benefit from Super Early Bird pricing. Visit the website to register: www.worldelectrolysisnorthamerica.com.

To get a taste of what will be discussed during the live conference, join the Pre-Event Webinar, Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America, on Wednesday, July 17. Register for the webinar for free here.

Join Us as We Unlock the Future by Powering Electrolyzer Technology in North America

See you in Boston! #WECNA #WHL

For media inquiries or more information about World Electrolysis North America, please contact:
Contact: Mariana Garibay – Marketing Manager
Event dates: September 4 – 6, 2024
Event location: Hyatt Regency Boston, One Avenue de Lafayette Boston, MA 0211, USA
Organizers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global
Email: mariana.garibay@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: www.worldelectrolysisnorthamerica.com
Visit us on social media: @HydrogenLeaders | LinkedIn | YouTube

Data sources:
https://www.energy.gov/articles/biden-harris-administration-announces-750-million-support-americas-growing-hydrogen

Mariana Garibay
World Hydrogen Leaders
+44 20 7099 0600
email us here

You just read:

Powering Electrolyzer Technology in North America with the launch of World Electrolysis North America 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more