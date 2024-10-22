Whelen Engineering Partners with Econolite to Offer Enhanced Safety Technology for First Responders

Whelen partners with Econolite

Whelen partners with Econolite to enhance the Whelen Cloud Platform®, enabling real-time traffic preemption for safer, faster emergency response.

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering is proud to announce a new partnership with Econolite, part of Umovity and provider of CentracsPriority software, that will expand the traffic preemption capabilities of its innovative software, the Whelen Cloud Platform(WCP).The WCP is a cloud-based vehicle communication platform that sends and receives data through cellular networks. Prominent features of the WCP include the ability to manage vehicle configurations and firmware updates remotely, create faster response times with real-time information to pinpoint vehicle locations, and easily organize fleets with Whelen product information. Whelen's partnership with Econolite will provide enhanced traffic preemption features that empower police, fire, EMS, and other fleets to request a green light upon approach, helping clear intersections and making emergency response and roadways safer.“At Whelen, we are always in search of new and innovative ways to provide more comprehensive protection for those who protect and serve others,” says Whelen CEO Geoff Marsh. “This new partnership with Econolite will strengthen the capabilities of our Whelen Cloud Platform, allowing us to offer enhanced safety, support, and efficiency to America’s heroes as they travel to active scenes.”The flexible architecture of Econolite’s Centracs provides cities and transportation agencies with the ability to customize the software to their specific traffic control needs, integrating the latest in sensor technologies and crowdsourced datasets. “Centracs’ Priority solution is the ideal platform, providing a foundation to aggregate and leverage traditional and non-traditional detection system traffic data,” said David Spinney, Econolite’s Vice President of Systems Software. “The widespread availability of mobile connections, including cellular-based emergency vehicle devices has made traffic data on-demand a significant source of real-time vehicle location information. This type of ‘Infrastructure-less’ data has already been leveraged for traffic incident reporting, predictive modeling, and travel time estimation. We are excited to expand the use of emergency and priority vehicle location data available from Whelen’s cellular-based equipment with Centracs Priority.”About WhelenSince 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who others, Whelen provides the high quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen strives to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of its products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety.About Econolite – part of UmovityEconolite is the North American market leader in intelligent traffic management solutions with over 92 years of experience. Econolite has provided more than 120,000 traffic controllers deployed at nearly 60,000 intersections. Its leading traffic management software has been installed by more than 450 agencies across North America. Econolite prides itself on being the leading One-Stop-Shop provider of traffic management solutions for Cabinets, Controllers, Systems, and Sensors. With nearly 1,000 employees primarily in North America, Econolite drives innovation in traffic management and safety solutions, including connected and automated vehicle research and development. In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite and PTV Group have been united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com

