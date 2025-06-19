Whelen Engineering Illuminates the Action as the Official Caution Light Sponsor on The CW Network

Whelen Sponsors NASCAR Caution Light on the CW Network

Whelen sponsors NASCAR caution light on The CW, spotlighting safety and performance during the most critical moments of each race.

We’re proud to support the sport we love while reinforcing our mission to protect first responders and those who rely on our technology every day.” — Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports at Whelen

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering , the industry leader in emergency warning and lighting technology, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the caution light during NASCAR broadcasts on The CW Network.This partnership brings Whelen’s iconic safety technology directly into homes across the country during some of the most action-packed moments of each race. As the caution light flashes on-screen, so does the trusted Whelen name, symbolizing safety, performance, and an unwavering commitment to protecting those who serve and lead under pressure.The new sponsorship is a natural extension of Whelen’s long-standing partnership with NASCAR, which spans over two decades. As the title sponsor of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and official warning light provider for multiple racing series, Whelen is embedded in the heart of the sport. From the cars to the track, Whelen’s lights play a vital role in keeping drivers, crews, and fans safe.Whelen-sponsored drivers and teams continue to be a force on the track, competing in everything from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to regional racing series across the country. With each lap, they showcase the same durability, precision, and innovation that defines every Whelen product.“Our partnership with The CW gives us an exciting opportunity to connect with racing fans in a whole new way,” said Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports at Whelen Engineering. “The caution light is an iconic part of every race, and now, it’s a spotlight moment for Whelen. We’re proud to support the sport we love while reinforcing our mission to protect first responders and those who rely on our technology every day.”Whelen’s commitment to American manufacturing and motorsports safety has made it a trusted name not only in racing but also in communities across the country. This new sponsorship serves as both a tribute to Whelen’s racing heritage and a celebration of its continued leadership in high-performance safety systems.About Whelen EngineeringWhelen Engineering is a global leader in the design and manufacture of emergency warning and lighting systems. Proudly manufactured in America, Whelen products are trusted to protect first responders, work crews, and drivers in critical situations. As a long-time motorsports supporter and partner, Whelen remains committed to safety, performance, and excellence on and off the track.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.