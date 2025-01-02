Wisconsin Racetrack Safety Leader Named 2024 Whelen Everyday Champion

2024 Whelen Everyday Champion Scott Finco

Dedicated professional combines firefighting and racing passions to protect and mentor others

Scott's dedication, leadership, and humility inspire everyone around him, and we’re proud to honor him for his incredible contributions to racetrack safety.” — Pete Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports at Whelen

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering announced today that Wisconsin native and racetrack safety leader, Scott Finco, has been named the 2024 Whelen Everyday Champion. Each year, Whelen’s Everyday Champion program celebrates and recognizes outstanding emergency service departments, individuals, or groups by honoring demonstrations of bravery during an act of exceptional valor or tireless efforts in making a community a better or safer place to live.Scott Finco has dedicated more than three decades to serving others. His career began in firefighting, including time as a lieutenant with the Menomonee Falls Fire Department in Wisconsin. Over the last 20 years, Scott has brought his expertise to racetrack safety teams at some of the nation’s most iconic motorsports venues, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega, and Road America. From extinguishing car fires to saving lives—including performing CPR for 15 minutes on a competitor experiencing cardiac arrest—Scott exemplifies courage, dedication, and selflessness.When asked about how he feels about being selected as the 2024 Everyday Champion, Scott displays endearing humility. “I feel really good being singled out for this,” he says. “But in my mind, this award is for my whole team. We’re all in it together, and I couldn’t do it without them.”In addition to his work on the track, Scott is a passionate mentor. As a safety instructor, he dedicates his time to training the next generation of safety professionals, sharing lessons from his career, and inspiring others to strive for excellence.“Scott Finco is the embodiment of what it means to be an Everyday Champion,” says Pete Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports at Whelen. “His dedication, leadership, and humility inspire everyone around him, and we’re proud to honor him for his incredible contributions to racetrack safety.”Scott will be honored in February 2025 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he will receive an award of distinction in the Whelen Hall of Champions . This special exhibit celebrates the stories of individuals who demonstrate heroism, bravery, honor, and exceptional community service.Since 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen is honored to have earned the trust of first responders around the world as leaders of the emergency warning industry and carries that responsibility earnestly, always striving to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of Whelen products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety.Whelen is a steadfast supporter of organizations dedicated to honoring first responders, including the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund.

