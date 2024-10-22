MARLA MAPLES RETURNS TO GEORGE MAGAZINE, (ON THE COVER THIS TIME), FOR LATEST ISSUE

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Two Years of George Magazine’s Legacy Revival with Marla Maples Marla Maples was originally slated to grace the cover of George Magazine’s August 1997 issue, dressed as Abraham Lincoln in a captivating photoshoot led by John F. Kennedy Jr. At the last moment, the decision was made to feature Harrison Ford as Lincoln on the cover instead, with Marla receiving a prominent feature inside the issue, including a thoughtful Q&A.But now, in celebration of George Magazine’s 25th issue and its 2nd Anniversary of the revival, Marla Maples returns—stronger, bolder, and more powerful than ever. She takes center stage as the cover star, making her long-anticipated appearance in this milestone edition.Marla Maples no longer cares what people think of her. After being misunderstood for so long, she’s found her true purpose and voice, which is now centered on empowering others. This strength and self-empowerment have become the heart of her advocacy—and George Magazine was honored to sit down for an exclusive interview with Marla, exploring how she remains both soft and strong, balancing her public image with a deep, personal mission.This issue marks a pivotal moment in the magazine’s journey, as they continue to carry on the legacy of blending pop culture, politics, and unique perspectives—just as John F. Kennedy Jr. envisioned. The second anniversary issue of George is not only a tribute to its past but a beacon for the future, with Marla Maples leading the charge.Join them in congratulating Marla Maples on this historic cover! Stay tuned for exclusive interviews, insights, and stories in this monumental issue of George Magazine.in George Magazine, Issue 25 2nd Anniversary Issue:George Magazine Interview: Marla Maples - Who Gets Her Vote? | The U.S. largest Export: The U.S. Dollar | Why are Elected Officials Having Lobbyists Write Bills? | Jesus Knew All and Jesus Knows the Heart | The REAL Deep State: How Corporations Control the Government | Major U.S. Food Corporations and Hunger in AmericaBuy it here: https://georgemagazine.com/buy-george-magazine/ Subscribe here: https://georgemagazine.com/subscribe-george-magazine/

