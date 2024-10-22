Job Opening: INTERNAL – AGENCY PROMOTIONAL POSTING: Office and Administrative Specialist - Senior

The Office of the State Auditor ensures transparent, accountable, and effective government.

Job Description

THIS IS AN AGENCY PROMOTIONAL - INTERNAL POSTING ONLY

The position’s responsibilities include administrative processes to allow audit reporting work to flow efficiently and in a manner that allows the most critical matters to receive the appropriate level of focus from the division. The position will provide organizational and technical support to division staff for the completion, release, and publication of reports and other documents for the Office of the State Auditor Audit Practice Division: establish and maintain division files; develop presentation materials; and process written work product. The Office and Administrative Specialist – Senior has primary responsibility for:

Reviewing technical accounting and audit reports and templates for clarity and consistency and according to the Audit Practice Division’s formatting.

Developing and executing formatting requirements and standards of review.

Handling the administrative production of reports, distributing reports, completing reporting forms for submission to the federal audit clearinghouse, and maintaining a system of cataloging Audit Division publications.

Managing daily administrative functions and provide administrative support for the ongoing work of the division and the office.

Maintaining files as required by the audit division’s record retention standards.

Supporting functions within the audit division by accumulating and reviewing requested items relating to continued professional education and independence.

Department : Audit Division

: Audit Division Job ID : 81170

: 81170 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date: 10/28/2024

Minimum Qualifications

To be considered, a candidate must have:

Skills in business English sufficient to compose and edit correspondence and reports using proper grammar, punctuation, and spelling.

English speaking skills sufficient to communicate effectively with a wide variety of individuals.

Skills in customer service sufficient to provide prompt, courteous, and accurate information to customers over the phone and in person.

Skills in word processing sufficient to draft letters, memos, and reports.

Skills in data entry sufficient to enter staff continuing education and independence records into a database system.

Knowledge of accessibility formatting in reports and other types of communication.

Preferred Qualifications

Two or more years of experience in office communications. (Two years of post-secondary education is equivalent to one year of experience in office communications).

Two or more years of experience entering data into a database systems.

Two or more years of experience working in an auditing and or finance setting.

Three or more years of experience reviewing professional reports meeting a set of technical standards.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional transport of less than 10 pounds, along with ability to move through workspace and maintain a stationary position during workday.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and driver’s history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g. H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.