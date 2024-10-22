Walking with compassion – The role of Hospital Chaplain Reverend Paul Wilkie

CANADA, October 22 - Ordained in the Anglican Church, Reverend Paul Wilkie spent more than a decade in parish ministry before recognizing his calling to hospital chaplaincy. Rev. Wilkie has served as the hospital chaplain at Prince County Hospital since 2006, a role that embodies the essence of spiritual care in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

Wilkie’s work goes beyond traditional religious boundaries, focusing instead on the spiritual needs of all patients, regardless of their faith background.

His daily routine is shaped by the unique needs of the patients, family members, and staff he serves. Typically, he receives referrals from staff who recognize when a patient could benefit from additional emotional and spiritual support.

“Often it is a staff member who sees a patient struggling with grief or coping with a new diagnosis,” Wilkie explained.

His approach is not limited to offering comfort but engaging with patients on a deeper level.

“I ask questions about their understanding of their illness and how they are coping,” he said.

For many patients, simply having someone to talk to can make a significant difference in their lives.

His role also allows for flexibility, whether spending five minutes or an hour with a patient, he adapts to their needs.

“My purpose is to walk alongside them with compassion,” Wilkie said.

For Reverend Wilkie, it is more than just a job, it’s a calling that gives him purpose.

“It is a privilege to be with people through some of the most challenging moments in their lives. I’m grateful to do what I do. It’s about being there for people, and that’s incredibly special.”

– Reverend Paul Wilkie

Reverend Wilkie’s dedication to spiritual care serves as a reminder of the profound impact compassion and connection can have throughout the healing journey.

Spiritual Care Week is recognized from October 20-26.