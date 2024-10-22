Synametrics Technologies Announces the Release of Xeams Version 9.4

Synametrics Technologies Inc. Xeams

The latest Xeams offers significant updates, including outbound SMTP support for legacy devices and improved email tracking, enhancing security and management.

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies is pleased to announce the release of the latest version of Xeams, an integrated email security solution. This update introduces advanced features to enhance security, improve compatibility, and optimize user management. This launch underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses and information technology environments.Xeams (eXtended Email And Messaging Server) Xeams is a comprehensive On-premise email security solution designed to address the increasing complexity of email attacks, including spam, malware, phishing, and ransomware. Xeams prevents IP leakage, provides end-to-end encryption, and shields your network from potential threats. Its clustering feature ensures high availability and load balancing, even during peak usage or server failures. The advanced junk mail filtering keeps inboxes clean, while automatic email archiving allows for easy retrieval of past messages. Additionally, live logging provides real-time monitoring and helps quickly identify issues, enhancing overall system performance.One of the exciting new features in the latest version of Xeams is its seamless integration with legacy devices and applications that don’t support OAuth 2.0. Sending emails from these devices has become increasingly challenging, as modern SMTP servers now mandate OAuth 2.0 for authentication, leaving many traditional systems unable to send messages. Fortunately, Xeams acts as a bridge, ensuring a smooth connection between these legacy devices and platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft Exchange Online.This feature is especially beneficial if your network operates behind an IP address that cannot be publicly configured for Microsoft or Google. If your device or application server generates emails, organizations can configure them to send messages to Xeams within their local networks. Xeams then uses OAuth 2.0 to securely relay these emails externally. This approach requires no programming changes, simplifies the setup process, addresses issues related to dynamic IP addresses or ISP restrictions, and provides a straightforward and reassuring solution.Additionally, Xeams offers built-in troubleshooting tools and logs to resolve email-related problems, with the added benefit of no limits on the number of emails sent. This ensures that businesses can effortlessly connect their legacy systems to modern email platforms, maintaining smooth and uninterrupted communication and providing a sense of security and freedom from constraints.Other Key Highlights:1) Single Sign-On (SSO) with OAuth 2.0 for Microsoft and Google: Integrate Xeams with leading identity providers to boost security and simplify user access. This feature allows organizations to manage users securely through trusted platforms, making it easier to handle multiple sign-ins.2) Individual Outbound Email Tracking : This Xeams feature allows administrators to track emails sent to multiple recipients more efficiently. Normally, Xeams processes a single message and sends it out separately, showing just one version in both the Live Monitor and Message Repository. However, when this feature is turned on, emails are split right after receiving them. This enables administrators to keep an eye on the delivery status for each recipient individually. Consequently, troubleshooting becomes much more straightforward, as each recipient can access a detailed delivery status.3) FriendlyIP.txt Now Accepts Hostnames: Xeams blocks an IP address if a user enters the wrong password several times. This can mistakenly block valid users who may have forgotten their password. To prevent this, you can create a list of friendly IP addresses (now extended to include hostnames) that Xeams will never block, no matter how many incorrect password attempts are made.4) Enhanced User Management Interface: Quickly pinpoint users created through Single Sign-On or Active Directory, allowing administrators to gain improved control and insight into user access and security settings.5) SMTP Authentication Using Active Directory: Organizations can now authenticate users through Active Directory, eliminating the need to create local accounts in Xeams. This new approach streamlines the authentication process effectively.6) GUI Control Over New User Logins: Administrators can now manage the new user logins through the graphical interface, allowing for improved control over system access.7) Automated Header Inclusion for Internal and Outbound Emails: Automatically include essential headers, such as Message-ID, in all internal and outgoing emails. This ensures compliance with email standards and improves deliverability.8) Secondary SMTP Port Authentication Enforcement: Implementing strong authentication for all emails transmitted via the secondary SMTP port boosts security and fills potential gaps in your email security framework.For more information on Xeams and its list of features, please click here About Synametrics Technologies:Synametrics Technologies is a New Jersey-based company providing solutions for IT professionals and businesses for over two decades. Our product line includes SynaMan, Syncrify, and Xeams – robust solutions that empower businesses to meet their data management and security needs.

