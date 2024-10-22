INDEVCO Commodity Supply Chain Conference: A Platform for Global Partnerships & Strategic Collaboration

Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much anticipated Commodity Supply Chain Conference is launching today with an engaging series of discussions centered around sustainability, strategic alliances, and the future of global trade and logistics. Scheduled to take place from 22-24 October 2024 at the GrandResort Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, the conference brings together top industry leaders, industry regulators, and innovators to explore the critical issues shaping the global supply chain landscape. The event is hosted by INDEVCO Group and organized by INDEVCO Consultancy under the High Patronage of the President of Cyprus.

Day 1 set the stage for insightful discussions on the evolving role of supply chains in supporting a more sustainable global economy. With prominent speakers from both the private and public sectors, the conference explored opportunities for driving environmental responsibility, boosting operational efficiency, and fostering cross-border collaborations in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Director of Trade Service, Mrs. Panayiota Patsali representing the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry will emphasize on the how Cyprus is strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, and well-positioned to enhance global trade routes while attracting significant foreign investment.

In his keynote speech, INDEVCO Group Chairman CEO, Mr. Neemat Frem, will underscore the critical importance of sustainable practices across industries, highlighting the need for innovation in achieving greener supply chains. Senior representatives from Cyprus and other global regions also highlighted the growing role of strategic hubs and foreign direct investment in enhancing trade routes and logistics capabilities.

The conference provided a vital platform for facilitating the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Invest Cyprus and Invest Paraná, Brazil. This agreement marks an important step in strengthening international trade relations, enhancing collaboration between Cyprus and Paraná state. This MOU serves as a testament to the value of cross-border alliances in driving economic expansion and creating new business opportunities.

Day 2 will feature presentations focused on Global Supply Chain Markets, Disruptions & Resilience, delving into key trends, market outlooks, and strategies for building stronger, more adaptable supply chains in the face of global challenges.

Day 3 will highlight Innovations & the Future of supply chains, with thought leaders discussing cutting-edge technologies and innovations set to shape the industry's future, from AI-driven processes with a focus on Data the biggest commodity of all.

About the Commodity Supply Chain Conference

The Commodity Supply Chain Conference is an annual event and a strategic gathering for industry leaders, bringing together INDEVCO’s global network of influential decision-makers from across various sectors. It serves as a premier platform for exploring opportunities, fostering collaboration, and discussing sustainable solutions within the supply chain/commodity trading ecosystem.

About INDEVCO Group

Headquartered in Ajaltoun, Lebanon, INDEVCO is a global leader in diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy services. With over 9,900 dedicated employees of nearly 40 nationalities across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the US, we operate 38 manufacturing plants and 38 commercial companies, supplying converting machinery, raw materials, and packaging, as well as consumer and away-from-home disposables, and renewable energy products. Established as a family business, INDEVCO encapsulates a six-decade heritage of diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy services that drive growth and value creation.

About INDEVCO Consultancy

With over six decades of heritage in diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy, INDEVCO Consultancy leverages its deep expertise across the manufacturing sector, extensive B2B and B2C experience, and global market exposure. As a pillar of the multinational INDEVCO Group, we offer industry-leading best practices and comprehensive advisory services across multiple industries, covering areas such as Business Resilience & Transformation, ESG, Customer Insights, Digital & Technology, Innovation, Marketing & Sales Enablement, and Risk Management. Our mission is to help organizations identify growth opportunities, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable success.

