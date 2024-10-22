PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – October 22, 2024

Media Contacts:

Emily Bird, Clean Water Initiative Program Manager

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-4083, Emily.Bird@Vermont.gov

Gianna Petito, Clean Water Initiative Grants Supervisor

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-636-7547, Gianna.Petito@Vermont.gov

Public Invited to Comment on the State Clean Water Budget

Montpelier, Vt. – Vermont’s Clean Water Board is seeking public input on the State Fiscal Year 2026 Clean Water Budget by November 17, 2024. Vermonters can weigh in on how they would like to prioritize approximately $44.5 million in funding for projects to protect and improve the quality of water in our rivers, lakes, ponds, and wetlands.

“Each year, the Clean Water Board welcomes and values the public’s input to help guide its Clean Water Budget priorities,” said Agency of Natural Resources Secretary and Clean Water Board member Julie Moore. “Public comment is a critical step in the Board’s annual budget process, and we thank the public for their time and input.”

The public can provide feedback on whether the funding levels are sufficient, share their thoughts on the priorities, and offer any recommendations. The Board will review public comment before making its final Clean Water Budget recommendation in December 2024. The State Fiscal Year 2026 begins July 1, 2025, and ends June 30, 2026.

The public is encouraged to visit the Clean Water Board web page to learn more. Resources include:

Videos, graphics, and descriptions of the budget purpose and development process,

A breakdown of the budget sheet, and

Meeting dates and RSVP links.

The Clean Water Board welcomes public input on the draft budget between now and November 17, 2024. There are a few ways to participate:

Attend the public hearing in Montpelier on November 8, 2024, at 8:00 am at National Life, in the Davis Building. Complete the SFY 2026 Clean Water Budget Questionnaire Send written comment via email ANR.CleanWaterVT@Vermont.gov with subject line “Clean Water Budget Comment”.

If you need help participating in the public comment period or would like a printed copy of the questionnaire, email ANR.CleanWaterVT@Vermont.gov. Use the subject line “Clean Water Budget Public Comment.”

Visit the Clean Water Initiative reports webpage and access the Clean Water Interactive Dashboard to learn more about investments in and results of state-funded clean water projects.

