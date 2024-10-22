WOW-ME: Empowering Women to Re-Enter the Workforce

WOW-ME empowers women with innovative career guidance, training & digital tools to re-enter the workforce. Join us & achieve your career goals!

BARCELONA, POBLE NOU, SPAIN, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of the WOW-ME project, an innovative Erasmus+ European Commission project funded by the EU and SEPIE - Servicio Español para la Internacionalización de la Educación.In an effort to address the challenges faced by women re-entering the workforce, WOW-ME offers a comprehensive range of services, including:Innovative Career Guidance: Our experts provide personalized guidance and support to help women identify their career goals and develop effective job search strategies.- Tailored Training Programs: We offer a variety of training programs that equip women with the skills they need to succeed in today's job market, including digital literacy, communication, and leadership development.- Online Toolkit for Trainers: Our online toolkit provides trainers with the resources and tools they need to deliver effective training programs that meet the specific needs of women re-entering the workforce.- National Testing and Training: We collaborate with partners across Europe to test our training programs in various national contexts and ensure that they are culturally relevant and effective.By providing these comprehensive services, WOW-ME aims to help women overcome the barriers they may face in re-entering the workforce and achieve their career aspirations.Join us in empowering women and creating a more inclusive job market.For more information, please visit our website: https://wow-me.eu/ WOW-ME: Women on Work Market – Maximising Empowerment. Erasmus+ Programme: 2023-2-ES01-KA210-ADU-00018355Erasmus Plus is the European Union's program for education, training, youth, and sport. It supports the development of skills, knowledge, and international cooperation.Consortium Partners :- Evolutionary Archetypes Consulting SL https://ea.consulting/ - Spain - (Leader)- Rovnovazka - https://www.rovnovazka.cz/ - Czechia- Norsensus Mediaforum - https://norsensus.no/ - Norway- FUTUREG - https://futureg.sk/en/ - SlovakiaCo-financed by the European Union. The opinions and points of view expressed are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education. Neither the European Union nor the Granting Authority can be held responsible for the funded initiative designed to empower women and equip them with the skills they need to thrive in today's competitive job market.Join us in empowering women and creating a more inclusive workforce!

