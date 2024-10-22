Halon has been awarded the prestigious Dagens Industri Di Gasell Award

Halon is proud to announce that it has been awarded the highly coveted Dagens Industri Di Gasell award.

We owe this achievement to the unwavering support of our clients, who trust in our solutions, and to our incredible team whose hard work and dedication has driven us to where we are today. ” — Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halon is proud to announce that it has been honored with the highly coveted Dagens Industri Di Gasell award, recognizing the company's exceptional growth and success. The Di Gasell Award is presented annually to one hundred Swedish companies that demonstrate outstanding business performance and contribute to the development of Sweden’s economy.This prestigious recognition highlights Halon’s continued dedication to innovation, sustainable growth, and delivering industry-leading solutions. The achievement underscores Halon’s commitment to excellence and positions them among the fastest-growing companies in Sweden.“We are very proud to receive the Dagens Industri Di Gasell Award,” said Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon. “We owe this achievement to the unwavering support of our clients, who trust in our solutions, and to our incredible team whose hard work and dedication has driven us to where we are today. This award motivates us to continue our journey of innovation and growth, as we strive to deliver even greater value to our clients”.Dagens Industri organizes the Di Gasell Award and aims to celebrate Sweden’s most successful companies that have created new jobs and driven economic growth. Winning this award solidifies Halon’s position as a leader in the industry and a key contributor to Sweden’s business landscape.

