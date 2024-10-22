ANY.RUN Releases Q3 2024 Malware Trends Report

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has released its quarterly report. It covers the most active malware families and types, as well as the emerging tactics used by cybercriminals, providing security professionals with the knowledge needed to stay ahead of the latest threats.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝟑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

In Q3 2024, ANY.RUN sandbox users ran 1,090,457 public interactive analysis sessions, marking a 23.7% increase from Q2 2024.

Of these, 211,770 (19.4%) were identified as malicious. This represents a slight increase in the percentage of malicious sessions from 18.4% in Q2 2024 to 19.4% in Q3 2024.

Users also gathered a total of 570,519,029 IOCs during this period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝟑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

According to the information collected from ANY.RUN’s public database of malware samples:

· In Q3, Stealers became the most detected malware type, regaining the top spot after dropping to fourth in Q2.

· Loaders remained in second place for the second consecutive quarter, showing a 49% increase in detections.

· RATs, which led in Q2, dropped to third, while Trojan and Installer malware saw significant declines.

· Ransomware detections rose by 3,021, highlighting its growing threat.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝟑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

In Q3 2024, the malware landscape shifted significantly.

· Lumma, absent from the Q2 ranking, emerged as the top threat.

· AsyncRAT took the second position in Q3, followed by Remcos, which nearly doubled in detections.

· Agent Tesla also saw a sharp rise, increasing from 439 to 2,316 detections.

· New malware families such as XWorm and Stealc made their debut this quarter.

For more insights into the Q3 2024 threat landscape, including the most popular MITRE ATT&CK TTPs, visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform provides an interactive sandbox that simplifies malware analysis for both Windows and Linux threats. With its powerful threat intelligence tools, such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enables users to quickly identify IOCs and gather critical information to respond to incidents more efficiently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.