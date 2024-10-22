Submit Release
Webinar: global ageing and climate change – regional dialogue Latin America

This event, part of the Global Ageing and Climate Change Regional Dialogues webinar series﻿﻿, aims to foster a robust exchange of ideas among a diverse group of stakeholders. Specifically, we invite policymakers and practitioners from international organizations, regional and national governments, NGOs, and donor agencies to join this critical conversation. Your insights and experiences are crucial in shaping policies that effectively support older persons amidst the shifting climate landscape. Spanish interpretation will be available during the webinar ensure everyone can fully participate and engage in the discussion.

During the webinar, experts will share best practices and strategies for integrating the needs of older persons into climate adaptation and mitigation policies. We will explore how various stakeholders can collaborate to enhance their resilience against environmental changes.

Join us to contribute to this vital discussion and make a difference to the lives of older persons across Latin America.

