Cultural Affairs Bureau organizes creative handicraft workshops at the Tap Siac Craft Market

MACAU, October 22 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market will be held from 14 to 17 November and from 21 to 24 November at Tap Siac Square. 64 creative handicraft workshops will be held, including 11 sessions for families. The workshops include ceramics, glass, miniature, painting and leather, integrating fun, creativity and crafts. All interested parties are welcome to participate.

Members of the public can register for the workshops through the Tap Siac Craft Market website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo) from 23 October until 5pm on 30 October. The fee for each handicraft workshop is MOP50. In order to allow more residents to participate and enjoy the fun of making handicrafts, each person may register for a maximum of two workshops but only once per workshop. For family workshops, each child may register for a maximum of two workshops and only once per workshop. Successful applicants will be selected through a random draw and will be notified by SMS on 31 October. Selected applicants should pay the registration fees within the specified period of time.

Successful applicants who arrive 10 minutes after the workshop starts will be disqualified and replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list, and their registration fees will not be refunded and no material package will be provided. For details, please refer to the “Registration Notes”. Tickets for waitlisted applicants will be distributed 30 minutes before each workshop starts and members of the public may arrive at the venue in advance to be assigned a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list accordingly, who will have to complete registration and pay the fees on-site.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Tang, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6209 during office hours.