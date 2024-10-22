Ilham Aliyev received CEO of MAN Truck & Bus

AZERBAIJAN, October 22 - On October 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alexander Vlaskamp, Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus.

Alexander Vlaskamp congratulated Azerbaijan on being selected to host COP29, calling it a very important event. He highlighted the transportation sector’s crucial role in COP29 and stressed the importance of collaboration with Azerbaijan in this area.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that preparations for COP29 are nearing completion. He emphasized that, despite having less than a year to finalize the arrangements, Azerbaijan is making every effort to ensure the successful hosting of COP29 at the highest level. The president praised the unanimous support of 198 countries for Azerbaijan’s hosting of the event and underscored the significance of bringing such an important global event to the region for the first time.

President Aliyev also highlighted the progress Azerbaijan has made in transitioning to green and renewable energy, noting that several key projects have already been implemented. He further mentioned the measures being taken to improve the efficiency of Azerbaijan’s transportation system and emphasized the importance of cooperating with MAN Truck & Bus in this field.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the discussions on potential cooperation between Azerbaijan and MAN Truck & Bus, and they exchanged views on the company’s activities in the country. They noted that a substantial number of MAN vehicles are already in use in Azerbaijan. Given the country’s growing socio-economic needs, the discussions covered not only the procurement of MAN products but also the potential for local production. The parties agreed to establish a unified working group to conduct research on this matter.