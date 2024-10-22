



October 22, 2024

News Release

BioPorto is proud to have Nine of the top-ten best US Children’s hospitals as customers of NGAL

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, October 22, 2024, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), today reported that a group if its partnership hospitals has been ranked among the best pediatric hospitals.

In October 2024, US News & World Report released its rankings of the Best Pediatric Hospitals in the United States1. According to the ranking, children’s hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excel at factors such as clinical outcomes, compliance with established best practices, and level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care.

The US News’ Top-Ten honor roll, comprising the hospitals with best rankings across specialties, were Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Colorado, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Children's National Hospital, Cincinnati Children's, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Rady Children's Hospital, Seattle Children's Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Nine of the top-ten hospitals on the honor roll list have implemented or are implementing BioPorto’s neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) tests (RUO) for clinical research including assessment of the risk of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in critically ill pediatric patients.

Jennifer Zonderman, SVP Global Marketing at BioPorto, comments: “We are very encouraged to see our partners on the list of the best children’s hospitals in the US. Their expertise and commitment to providing the best possible care for their patients is indeed very established and well earned. The fact that these prominent institutions choose to work with us as part of that commitment is a strong testament to our technology's capabilities and its importance in risk assessment of very ill patients.”

BioPorto's ProNephro AKI™ (NGAL), currently cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients 3 months through 21 years of age, has been widely recognized for its groundbreaking potential in refining AKI diagnosis. The biomarker NGAL is a direct real-time marker of kidney cell damage and can potentially detect AKI days earlier than previously possible.

A 2020 survey2 revealed that 96% of physicians who manage critically ill patients believe that early identification of AKI risk can lead to significantly better outcomes. NGAL levels rise within 2 hours of kidney injury, up to 3 days before serum creatinine, the traditional test used to diagnose AKI. As Prasad Devarajan, MD, Director of Nephrology, Cincinnati Children’s, explains,” a low NGAL value allows for aggressive intervention in critically ill children with fluids/diuretics/nephrotoxic medications with very low risk of AKI progression. Elevated NGAL values can trigger nephrology consultations and interventions 2-3 days earlier, providing physicians with an expanded window for clinical intervention. “

BioPorto aims to build the foundation for future growth in utilization of the NGAL test products by partnering with and supplying the leaders in clinical change globally to promote the paradigm shift in AKI towards NGAL-based damage biomarkers.

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/ .

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels which rise in relation to kidney injury, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

