GUESS Launches Fashion-First “Guess Bus” Experience in Sydney

SYDNEY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GUESS, the iconic international fashion brand founded in Los Angeles, is bringing an exhilarating experience to the streets of Sydney with its very first experiential double-decker bus campaign in Australia. Taking GUESS fashion onto Sydney streets, this must-see event will surely captivate Sydney fashion enthusiasts and passersby alike, offering an immersive, high-impact fashion experience like no other.

A GUESS branded double-decker bus featuring larger than life images of Georgina Rodriguez, Argentinian model and reality television personality dressed in a series of stunning GUESS ensembles. The campaign, shot by renowned photographer Nima Benati, perfectly captures the combination of Georgina's dynamic personality and the vision of winter luxury, timeless femininity, and sophistication.

The GUESS double-decker bus will roll into Sydney’s vibrant city streets, transforming a standard retail hub into a moving work of art and retail experience. This exciting activation will be the ultimate destination for all shoppers to discover GUESS's Winter collection in a dynamic, immersive environment throughout Sydney.

The bus will be transporting a hand-curated selection of this season’s essentials alongside the Georgina Rodriguez edit, including ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, footwear, fragrances and more. Customers will have the chance to preview the collection before some of the pieces make their way in-store and online.

The lower deck of the bus will be designed with sleek, modern styling, showcasing on-trend handbags, shoes, jewellery, home products and GUESS iconic fragrances. The upper deck will house a selection of stunning ready-to-wear and iconic pieces with Instagram-opportune try-on, the perfect backdrop for photo opportunity.

What to Expect:

Exclusive Collections : Discover GUESS’s latest fashion-forward limited-edition pieces.

: Discover GUESS’s latest fashion-forward limited-edition pieces. Interactive Collection Preview: See, touch and try-on the collection in an exciting and intimate way.

See, touch and try-on the collection in an exciting and intimate way. Exciting Giveaways : Complimentary GUESS merchandise and exclusive offers.

: Complimentary GUESS merchandise and exclusive offers. Rich Photo Opportunities: Step into vibrant and creative installations, perfect for your social media.

BRINGING GUESS TO YOU will be a retail highlight in Sydney offering people a fresh, fun, and interactive customer experience to view and try pieces from the collection. Whether you're a fashion aficionado or simply looking for a new way to shop, this event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Activation Details:

Locations and dates :

: 29 th April - Parramatta Centenary Square - 11am – 4.00pm

11am – 4.00pm 1 st May – Bondi Beach - 11am – 3.00pm

- 11am – 3.00pm 3rd May – Overseas Passenger Terminal - 11am – 4.00pm

This experiential retail event marks a milestone in GUESS’s commitment to creating immersive, memorable experiences for consumers and fans, and is the first of its kind in Australia.

Join us for this iconic moment in fashion and get ready to experience GUESS in an entirely new way.

Media contact:

GUESS@glowbored.com, +61 2 9059 2502, +61 7 2556 7756.

