Benefits of digital-first mental health support in student populations demonstrated in Koa Health study

Study confirms the effectiveness of Koa Health’s clinical-first self-care among students

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Around the globe, student mental health is in a state of crisis. Growing numbers of students are experiencing psychological distress (76%) and stress (79%) and campus resources are stretched thin. Digitally delivered self-care resources designed and validated by clinicians can help address growing demand, meeting young people's mental health needs without the stigma often associated with seeking help.A randomized controlled trial (RCT) led by Koa Health and recently published in the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science demonstrates the efficacy of Koa Care 360 by Koa Health in a population of university students. The study, conducted with the London School of Economics (LSE), highlights the potential of digital interventions to address the mental health challenges faced by young adults, a group increasingly at risk for mental health issues.The study compared the wellbeing of students from the LSE who used the self-care pillar of Koa Care 360 (researched under the product name "Foundations") with a control group. Results show that after two weeks of using the app, students using Koa Care 360’s clinical-first mental health prevention and self-care library saw clear benefits in managing stress and building resilience. After four weeks, students using Koa Care 360 experienced significantly greater improvements in wellbeing compared to those in the control group."This is an important result at a time when student mental health services are dealing with record levels of demand," said Dr. Oliver Harrison, CEO and founder of Koa Health and mental health advocate. "Digital tools like Koa Care 360 offer a way to bridge gaps in care by providing students with on-demand support, delivered in an accessible format - via their smartphones."The app's structured self-care and mental health prevention resources are based on clinically validated psychological interventions. With a library of nearly 500 activities, they leverage a range of evidence-based techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance and commitment training (ACT), positive psychology, and mindfulness. Each of these techniques has been proven to reduce anxiety, depression, and stress while promoting overall well-being. Students using Koa Care 360 by Koa Health were instructed to engage with the platform at least once a week for two weeks, after which they could use it as much or as little as they wished. Researchers monitored wellbeing using the World Health Organization's well-being index (WHO-5).The research comes amid growing recognition that smartphone-based mental health interventions can help alleviate the mental health challenges in higher education. They’re easy to scale and also reduce the stigma associated with seeking mental health care. This study further builds on prior research demonstrating Koa Care 360 by Koa Health’s effectiveness supporting mental health in other populations, such as healthcare workers About Koa HealthA leading global mental health services provider, Koa Health is revolutionizing mental health care with clinical-first care pathways developed and validated by renowned experts. Grounded in clinical excellence, and available to 4 million users worldwide, Koa Health’s comprehensive care solution, Koa Care 360 delivers all-in-one mental health care—self-care and prevention through clinical treatment—to employees and population-level insights to employers and health plans from a unified platform.Backed by leading investors such as Morningside, Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health has spent the past 8 years meticulously researching and validating our comprehensive care model, enabling industries and individuals to take ownership of mental health and transform lives for the better.For more information about Koa Care 360 or to access the full study, visit Koa Health or read the research in the Journal of Technology in Behavioral Science.Media Contact:Akash AgarwalKoa Health CommunicationsEmail: press@koahealth.com

