Connected Cars maximizes full-service leasing with telematics

Real-time data from all cars, all brands for leasing companies Leasing ecosystem of device, front-end and mobile app 'It all starts with data' by Martin Nørgaard Høgh VP of Sales, Business Development & Marketing

Solutions that empower both leasing companies and their customers to enjoy a truly seamless, data-driven experience, maximizing efficiency and value.

It all starts with data. Our leasing solutions deliver stable, real-time data from multiple sources that bring internal value for leasing companies as well as external value for their fleet customers.” — Martin Nørgaard Høgh VP of Sales, Business Development & Marketing

MILAN, ITALY, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connected Cars maximizes full-service leasing with telematicsMany leasing companies are missing out on the full potential of telematics, offering only basic features as part of their full-service leasing agreements. This limits their ability to enhance both fleet operations and customer satisfaction. However, telematics can offer much more, enabling companies to provide real-time tracking, predictive maintenance, and compliance support while improving operational efficiency, residual values, and customer acquisition. Connected Cars’ solutions help leasing companies unlock these benefits and take their services to the next level.Comparing standard and full-service leasing solutionsFor many small to medium-sized businesses, standard leasing agreements remain the most practical choice. These businesses, such as local service providers, typically have simpler fleet needs and prefer to handle operations internally. They benefit from leasing their vehicles without the upfront cost of purchasing, prioritizing affordability and simplicity over advanced support or features. This approach allows them to focus on their core operations while maintaining maximum flexibility.On the other hand, larger businesses with more complex operational needs greatly benefit from the comprehensive care provided by full-service leasing. These companies, such as large logistics firms or those with high vehicle usage, value the convenience of having all maintenance, repairs, and administrative tasks managed for them. By opting for full-service leasing, they pay for the peace of mind that comes with efficient fleet management, allowing them to concentrate on their core activities.To enhance the experience for full-service leasing customers, many leasing companies have introduced telematics features. These advanced tools offer critical insights, including real-time vehicle tracking, automated maintenance scheduling, and regulatory compliance support. Telematics enables predictive maintenance, minimizing downtime and ensuring operational efficiency. Features such as driver behavior analysis, fuel consumption tracking, and compliance with environmental and safety regulations optimize fleet performance, making full-service leasing a comprehensive solution.Reaching the full potential of full-service leasing with telematicsHowever, while many companies now offer basic telematics as part of their full-service leasing, some fail to fully maximize its benefits. Without leveraging the full potential of telematics, leasing companies miss opportunities to improve both fleet operations and customer satisfaction, leaving room for enhanced efficiency and deeper insights.With ConnectedLeasing and ConnectedFleet , leasing companies can unlock the full potential of telematics, optimizing fleet management with real-time data, predictive maintenance, and comprehensive support. These solutions empower both leasing companies and their customers to enjoy a truly seamless, data-driven full-service leasing experience, maximizing efficiency and value. By fully embracing telematics, leasing companies can outpace competitors and deliver superior services that meet the increasing expectations of full-service leasing agreements.About Connected CarsConnected Cars, a Danish auto-tech company, offers ConnectedLeasing, a groundbreaking solution for the leasing industry. It provides real-time, detailed vehicle data across all car brands and models, enabling leasing companies to optimize fleet management, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making with comprehensive ESG reporting and proactive maintenance.By democratizing data traditionally controlled by OEMs, ConnectedLeasing improves financial risk management, boosts residual values, and increases transparency—delivering substantial ROI and setting a new efficiency and sustainability standard in fleet leasing.Connected Cars also provides a suite of end-to-end SaaS products with industry-leading diagnostics telematics data. These solutions empower automotive OEMs, importers, dealer groups, and leasing companies to enhance profitability by transforming customer management and service operations.Meet Martin and the expert Connected Cars team at booth #59, Fleet Europe, Allianz MiCo, Milano, Italy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.